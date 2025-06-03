HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Another big diplomatic blunder: Cong slams Modi on India's G7 exclusion

Another big diplomatic blunder: Cong slams Modi on India's G7 exclusion

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 03, 2025 18:33 IST

x

The Congress on Tuesday said India not being invited at the G7 meeting in Canada is "yet another big diplomatic bungle" after the "blunder" of allowing the US to "mediate" between India and Pakistan.

IMAGE: Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh (left) with Pawan Khera address the media at party headquarters in New Delhi, May 14, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

Canada is hosting the summit from June 15 to 17 that is expected to deliberate on pressing challenges facing the globe including the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the situation in West Asia.

For the first time in six years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is unlikely to attend the upcoming G7 summit to be held in Canada's Alberta province, people familiar with the matter have said.

It is learnt that Ottawa is yet to send an invitation to the Indian prime minister for the summit but Modi, in any way, would have skipped it as such a visit would have required a lot of groundwork considering the current state of ties between the two sides, said the people cited above.

 

Congress general secretary, communications, Jairam Ramesh said the G7 Summit of the presidents of the US and France; the prime ministers of the UK, Japan, Italy and Canada; and the Chancellor of Germany is taking place in Kananaskis in Alberta, Canada, from June 15.

The presidents of Brazil, Mexico, South Africa and Ukraine and the prime minister of Australia have also been invited to the summit, he noted.

"Before 2014, G7 was actually G8 for many years and had included Russia. Dr Manmohan Singh would be invited for G8 Summits where his voice would be heard. It was at one such summit in Germany in June 2007 where the famous Singh-Merkel formula for climate change negotiations had been unveiled," Ramesh said in a post on X.

He said the tradition of inviting Indian prime ministers continued after 2014.

"But now, for the first time in 6 years, 'Vishwaguru' will not be in attendance at the Canada summit. Whatever spin may be given, the fact remains that this is yet another big diplomatic bungle - after the blunder of allowing the US to overturn decades of Indian foreign policy by mediating between India and Pakistan and allowing American authorities to call for continued talks at a 'neutral site'," the Congress leader said in his post.

The India-Canada relations had hit rock bottom following then Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations in 2023 of a potential Indian link to the killing of pro-Khalistan separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Canada snub? Modi to skip G7 summit amid strained ties with Ottawa
Canada snub? Modi to skip G7 summit amid strained ties with Ottawa
India slams Canada over 'threatening' parade in Toronto
India slams Canada over 'threatening' parade in Toronto
India-Canada Rift: US Is The Only Winner
India-Canada Rift: US Is The Only Winner
What Canada's New PM said on ties with India
What Canada's New PM said on ties with India
With Trudeau out, India seeks to mend ties with Canada
With Trudeau out, India seeks to mend ties with Canada

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

12 Famous Novels Set In India

webstory image 2

7 Eternal KK Songs

webstory image 3

Indian Places That Recorded Hottest Temperatures Ever

VIDEOS

BSF women commandos guard border ahead of Amarnath Yatra4:41

BSF women commandos guard border ahead of Amarnath Yatra

Ravi Shankar Prasad led delegation interacts with media in London5:33

Ravi Shankar Prasad led delegation interacts with media...

PM Modi to inaugurate Chenab Railway Bridge on this day1:12

PM Modi to inaugurate Chenab Railway Bridge on this day

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD