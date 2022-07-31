News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Money is not mine, time will tell who conspire against me: Partha Chatterjee

Money is not mine, time will tell who conspire against me: Partha Chatterjee

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
July 31, 2022 14:43 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Arrested Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee, who is at the centre of a multi-crore school jobs scam, on Sunday claimed that the money recovered during Enforcement Directorate raids does not belong to him, and time will tell who are “conspiring” against him.

IMAGE: Former West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee being brought to to hospital by ED officials for health checkup, in Kolkata, July 29, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

As he deboarded a vehicle after being taken to ESI Hospital at Joka for a medical check-up, and was approached by reporters with questions regarding the scam, Chatterjee said, "The money (recovered) is not mine.”

Asked further if anybody was conspiring against him, he said: "You will get to know when the time comes."

 

Chatterjee had on Friday asserted that he was a victim of a conspiracy and expressed unhappiness over the Trinamool Congress' decision to suspend him.

"This decision (to suspend me) could influence an impartial probe…," he had said.

About the move to remove him from the ministry, Chatterjee, once considered a close confidante of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, said, "Her (Banerjee's) decision is right."

Chatterjee, 69, was relieved of his duties as minister-in-charge of various departments and suspended from the TMC on Thursday. He was also removed from all party posts.

One of his close aides, Arpita Mukherjee, has also been arrested by the ED after crores of rupees in cash were seized from her residences in parts of the city.

The TMC leadership has taken exception to his comments, contending that Chatterjee was himself responsible for his fate.

"Why was he silent for the last few days after his arrest? He has every right to approach the court and prove his innocence. The party has nothing to do with this scam," TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh had said on Thursday.

The CBI, as directed by Calcutta High Court, is probing the alleged irregularities in the recruitment of Group-C and -D staff, as well as teachers in government-sponsored and -aided schools on the recommendations of the West Bengal School Service Commission.

The ED is looking into the money trail involved in the scam.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Partha alleges conspiracy; aide Arpita breaks down
Partha alleges conspiracy; aide Arpita breaks down
Bengal min in ED custody; to spend night at AIIMS
Bengal min in ED custody; to spend night at AIIMS
Partha took Arpita for joyrides in high-end cars
Partha took Arpita for joyrides in high-end cars
Congress suspends 3 MLAs held in Bengal with cash
Congress suspends 3 MLAs held in Bengal with cash
Treat as Covid death: HC on virus infected fatalities
Treat as Covid death: HC on virus infected fatalities
Lanka allows Chinese research ship to dock in Aug
Lanka allows Chinese research ship to dock in Aug
Will India continue to experiment in 2nd Windies T20?
Will India continue to experiment in 2nd Windies T20?
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Trinamool plans major party overhaul, cabinet rejig

Trinamool plans major party overhaul, cabinet rejig

Mamata removes Partha from cabinet, all TMC posts

Mamata removes Partha from cabinet, all TMC posts

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances