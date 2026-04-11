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Home  » News » Mojtaba Khamenei's face disfigured but 'mentally sharp': Report

Mojtaba Khamenei's face disfigured but 'mentally sharp': Report

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April 11, 2026 18:12 IST

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Mojtaba Khamenei, son of Iran's Supreme Leader, is reportedly recovering from significant injuries sustained in an attack, raising questions about succession and stability in the region.

Mojtaba Ali Khamenei

IMAGE: A man holds a poster of Iran's new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, during a solidarity rally in support of Iran and against Israel and the United States in Baghdad, Iraq, April 3, 2026. Photograph: Thaier Al-Sudani/Reuters

Key Points

  • Mojtaba Khamenei, son of Iran's Supreme Leader, is reportedly recovering from severe injuries sustained in an attack.
  • Reports indicate Khamenei suffered facial disfigurement and leg injuries in the attack on the supreme leader's compound.
  • Despite his injuries, Khamenei is said to be mentally sharp and participating in meetings via audio conferencing.
  • Khamenei is reportedly involved in decision-making on major issues, including the war and negotiations with Washington.
  • Khamenei has not made any public appearances since the conflict began, with messages attributed to him being run by Iranian state media.

Iran's new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei is still recovering from severe injuries to his face and leg caused by the US-Israeli airstrike at the beginning of the war that killed his father, Ali Khamenei.

According to a report in Reuters, Khamenei's face was disfigured in the attack on the supreme leader's compound in central Tehran.

He also suffered a significant injury to one or both legs, the report claimed.

Mojtaba Khamenei Remains 'Mentally ​Sharp'

Even though he is severely injured, Reuters claimed that the 56-year-old is recovering from his wounds and remains 'mentally ​sharp'. 

He is taking part in meetings with senior officials via audio conferencing and is engaged in decision-making on major issues including the war and negotiations ‌with Washington, the report said.

In March, US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth had claimed that Mojtaba Khamenei, is "wounded and likely disfigured" in strikes by the US on the country, describing the new leadership in Tehran as "desperate and hiding" amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

During a Pentagon briefing, Hegseth stated that the new leadership was in "no better shape" and questioned the recent statement by the supreme leader for its legitimacy, calling it "weak" and unusual for a country with extensive media and surveillance capabilities.

Mojtaba Has Not Appeared In Public

Earlier, The Times reported that Khamenei is receiving medical treatment in Qom city of Iran, citing an intelligence assessment.

Since the conflict broke out in West Asia, Mojtaba Khamenei has not made any public appearance; messages attributed to him have been run by the Iranian state media.

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