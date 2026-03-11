Iran's new Supreme Leader injured in airstrikes?

The New York Times had earlier reported that Mojtaba Khamenei might have been wounded and had avoided public appearances due to security concerns.

IMAGE: Iran's new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, attends a meeting in Tehran, on March 2, 2016. Photograph: Rouhollah Vahdati/ISNA/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters

Key Points Iranian President's son Yousef Pezeshkian said Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei is 'healthy and safe', denying reports of his injury.

Earlier reports suggested Khamenei may have been wounded during Israeli strikes.

A cargo ship was hit in the Strait of Hormuz, causing a fire and crew evacuation.

Donald Trump warned Iran against placing mines in the strategic waterway, threatening military action.

Iran's UN envoy said over 1,300 civilians have been killed and nearly 9,700 civilian sites destroyed in the conflict.

Yousef Pezeshkian, the son of the Iranian President, has confirmed that Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei is 'safe and sound'.

This comes after certain reports claimed that he had been injured during the ongoing strikes by the United States and Israel, according to Al Jazeera.

In a message posted on the messaging app Telegram, Yousef Pezeshkian said, 'I heard news about Mr Mojtaba being injured. I asked friends who had contact with him. They said, thank God, he is healthy and there is no problem.'

The New York Times had earlier reported that Mojtaba Khamenei might have been wounded and had avoided public appearances due to security concerns.

The report quoted three Iranian sources as saying that senior officials had informed them that Khamenei was injured during the first day of the Israeli operation on February 28.

Cargo vessel hit in Hormuz Strait

Meanwhile, as the West Asia conflict entered Day 12, a cargo vessel was hit by an unknown projectile in the Strait of Hormuz, resulting in a fire on board and forcing the crew to evacuate and request assistance, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations.

Iran had earlier vowed to block oil flows through the strait amid the war with the US and Israel.

This was followed by a warning from Donald Trump, who issued a sharply worded statement against Iran, calling on it to refrain from placing mines in the Strait of Hormuz and warning of military consequences if they were not removed.

Speaking in New York City, Iran's Ambassador to the United Nations, Amir-Saeid Iravani, accused the US and Israel of deliberately targeting civilian infrastructure in Iran.

He claimed that more than 1,300 civilians had been killed and 9,669 civilian sites destroyed, including residential homes, schools, commercial centres, medical facilities and energy infrastructure.

Iravani urged the United Nations Security Council to act, warning that if Iran was targeted today, another sovereign state could face similar attacks tomorrow.

Wednesday marks Day 12 of the West Asia conflict, with both sides hardening their positions even as the fighting continues to affect civilian lives and global fuel supplies.