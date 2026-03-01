Iran vows revenge after killing of supreme leader Khamenei

Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Sunday issued a formal address and said that the event is a moment of profound religious and historical consequence.

IMAGE: Smoke rises after an Israeli military strike on Iran's Basij forces headquarters in Tehran, Iran, in this screengrab taken from a handout video released on March 1, 2026. Photograph: Israeli Military/Handout via Reuters

Following the killing of the nation's top leadership, Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Sunday issued a formal address and said that the event is a moment of profound religious and historical consequence.

In a post on X, the foreign ministry shared Araghchi's reflections, which opened with a scriptural tribute, "Among the believers are men who have been true to their covenant with God. Some of them have fulfilled their vow (by sacrificing their lives), and some are still waiting, and they have never changed in the least."The ministry also warned those responsible for the strike, stating that "He will remain a living nightmare for his killers forever."

Expressing the emotional weight of the loss, Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi stated, "With a heart overwhelmed by grief and sorrow, I extend my deepest condolences on the martyrdom--reminiscent of Imam Ali--of our wise Leader and perceptive guide, His Eminence Ayatollah #Imam_Khamenei (may his soul be sanctified), to His Holiness the Imam of the Age (may God hasten his reappearance), the noble nation of Iran, and the Islamic Ummah."

Describing the killing of Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as a moment of immense gravity, he noted that the "sagacious leader, resolute in decision, profound in wisdom, and steadfast on the path of truth, has left behind an enduring legacy of dignity, prudence, and perseverance for history."

Addressing the impact of the strikes, Araghchi acknowledged that the "martyrdom of such a towering figure is undoubtedly a tremendous loss and a heartbreaking sorrow, yet his luminous school of thought and steadfast path shall remain alive, dynamic, and inspiring."

He further emphasised that the nation is now at a critical juncture, remarking, "Now, at this decisive juncture, safeguarding this precious legacy and continuing the radiant path of that righteous servant of God constitute a historic mission and a grave responsibility upon us all."

Regarding the future direction of the nation's ideology, Araghchi characterised it as "the path of faith, resistance, and hope--a path irrigated by the pure blood of martyrs and sustained by the unwavering resolve of its followers."

The statement asserted that despite the killing of the leadership, the political vision would persist, noting that "the banner he raised shall not fall to the ground, faithful and steadfast hands will carry it to ever loftier summits."

Echoing these sentiments, the Iranian foreign ministry also issued a separate statement following the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, describing his death as a transformative moment for the nation and the wider Islamic world.

In a post on X, the ministry reflected on his decades of leadership, stating that "The supreme leader, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali #Khamenei, lived a pious life, loved #Iran, secured Iran's independence, opposed foreign domination, and worked tirelessly for our country's resilience and fortitude."

The statement further addressed the timing and nature of the killing, noting, "His last phase of life--an honorable and dignified death as a martyr on the 10th day of Ramadan at the hands of the most corrupt and criminal individuals on earth--turns him into an inspiring legend in the history of Iran and Islam."

As official statements were issued in Tehran, large-scale mourning gatherings and protests erupted across several countries following the reported death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, with Shia communities taking to the streets in grief and anger, according to Press TV.

In Tehran and other Iranian cities, millions were reported to have mourned the Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Crowds filled streets in Isfahan and Zanjan, while chants of "Death to America" and "Death to Israel" echoed at the Hazrat Masoumeh Shrine in Qom, Press TV reported.

In a symbolic gesture signalling retaliation, a red "flag of revenge" was raised over the dome of the Jamkaran Mosque, a site of religious significance in Iran.

Outside Iran, solidarity gatherings were also reported. In Baghdad, crowds gathered in the streets to mourn.

In India, visuals showed people assembling outside the Iran Cultural House in Delhi, where a meeting was scheduled to mourn Khamenei's death.

Members of the Shia community in Jammu and Kashmir staged a massive protest outside the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan headquarters in Srinagar following the news of the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in US and Israel-led strikes.

The protests were described as peaceful, with participants carrying pictures of Khamenei and banners supporting Iran. Black flags, portraits of the Ayatollah, and traditional mourning chants were witnessed on the streets of Srinagar.

According to Press TV, protests in Pakistan turned violent in some areas, with thousands reportedly gathering in Skardu, where the United Nations office was set on fire. In Karachi, demonstrators stormed the US consulate, leading to clashes with Pakistani security forces, and reports indicated that more than 10 people were killed after soldiers opened fire on protesters outside the consulate.

Pakistani forces were seen confronting demonstrators amid heightened tensions following what protesters described as US and Israeli aggression, Press TV reported.