Mohanlal quits as AMMA chief amid #MeToo storm in Mollywood

Mohanlal quits as AMMA chief amid #MeToo storm in Mollywood

Source: PTI
August 27, 2024 16:38 IST
In the wake of various sexual allegations cropping up against many of its members, all office-bearers of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) including its president and top actor Mohanlal, resigned from their positions on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Actor Mohanlal. Photograph: ANI Photo

In a statement, the Association said the current administrative panel resigned as such, taking moral responsibility for the allegations.

 

The new administrative panel would be elected within two months after convening a general body meeting, it said.

The Association also thanked everyone for criticising and correcting them, the statement added.

Source: PTI
 
