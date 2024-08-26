'I had sought help but did not receive any support. Nobody was there.'

IMAGE: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan meets with Justice Hema, left, in Thiruvananthapuram as she submits a report on issues faced by women in the Malayalam film industry. Photograph: ANI Photo

In a shocking revelation, actress Revathy Sampath has publicly accused prominent Malayalam actor Siddique, who also serves as general secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), of sexual misconduct.

The allegations, made by Sampath, have sent shock waves through the Malayalam film industry and prompted significant reactions on social media.

In an interview with ANI, Sampath detailed her troubling experience with Siddique began when she was in her late teens.

She described how Siddique initially approached her through a seemingly fictitious social media account.

"I got in contact with actor Siddique during my 10+2 time. He used to message me from an account that looked fake and he was in contact with me for two years and used to address me as 'daughter'. He got to know that I am interested in acting and he must have planned everything," Sampath alleged.

Sampath detailed how Siddique's professional demeanour took a disturbing turn.

She explained that during a meeting under the pretence of discussing a film opportunity, Siddique's behaviour allegedly became sexually aggressive.

"Everything looked professional at first...after some discussion, all of a sudden his conversation turned sexual and by the time I realised it was a trap, the door was locked...I was helpless and I was scared," she said.

Sampath described how Siddique allegedly physically assaulted her and threatened her with damage to her career if she spoke out about the incident.

"I had sought help but did not receive any support. Nobody was there. No support groups were there for me...It's not like I haven't moved legally against this, I did move legally once. But I can't do it again. If you can give assurance that they can give us security and we don't have to pay the price of our dreams, then we can come forward," she said.

"I am ready to come out with all the evidence. He sent messages on Messenger and WhatsApp...but do we have such security? I am still coming back to track on my career," Sampath added.

Siddique is known for his roles in over 300 Malayalam films and several Tamil productions, including Jana and Bhaskar Oru Rascal.

The allegations come at a tumultuous time for the Malayalam film industry, which is already grappling with the fallout from the Justice Hema Committee report.

The report, which was released to the public on August 19, highlighted systemic issues within the industry, particularly concerning the treatment of women.

Meanwhile, Tovino Thomas emphasised the need for accountability and justice during a media interaction.

"Those who are accused must step down. If found guilty, they should be punished accordingly. Wrongdoers must face the consequences of their actions," Thomas said.

He underscored that the issue extends beyond the film industry, advocating for a safer environment for women across all workplaces.

"This isn't just about our industry; women should feel safe in every workplace. If I'm called upon, I'm ready to provide my statement. We have laws in this country, and I believe in this system to ensure justice is served."

"There needs to be change in workplaces, not just here but everywhere in the world."