Rediff.com  » News » 4 ministers to go to facilitate evacuation of Indians from Ukraine

4 ministers to go to facilitate evacuation of Indians from Ukraine

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
February 28, 2022 12:01 IST
Stepping up its efforts to evacuate Indian students stranded in war-hit Ukraine, the Centre on Monday decided that Union ministers Hardeep Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kiren Rijiju and V K Singh will travel to its neighbouring countries to coordinate the evacuation mission and help students, government sources said.

IMAGE: Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan welcome Indian nationals, evacuated from war-torn Ukraine, upon their arrival at the IGI Airport, in New Delhi, on Sunday, February 27, 2022. Photograph: Courtesy @MOS_MEA/Twitter

These ministers will be going there as 'special envoys' of India, they said.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Several ministers, including External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, also attended the meeting.

 

Modi had chaired a meeting on the Ukraine crisis on Sunday too and had asserted that ensuring the safety of Indian students and evacuating them is the government's top priority.

It was also decided at the meeting to further enhance cooperation with the neighbouring countries of Ukraine to expedite the evacuation of Indian students, sources had said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
