Modi's Day Out In Canada

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spent a hectic day at the G 7 Summit in Kananaskis Alberta where he began mending India's relations with Canada, caught up with old friends Macron and Meloni and made new friends. Look who he met...

'Italy and India, linked by a great friendship,' tweets Italy's PM Giorgia Meloni. All photographs: Giorgia Meloni/X

IMAGE: There was uncertainty if Modi and India would be invited to the G 7 summit in Canada, but who can keep the PM and the Motherland away from such a gathering? All photographs: Press Information Bureau

IMAGE: Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney will hope to repair his country's tattered relationship with India.

IMAGE: Modi animated as always with French President Emmanuel Macron.

IMAGE: Modi hasn't met Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo before.

IMAGE: Modi stresses a point to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

IMAGE: German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is likely meeting the Indian leader for the first time.

IMAGE: Modi is not the only Indian in this group photograph at the G7 Summit. Do you know who the other Indian is?*​​​​​​​

IMAGE: Lee Jae-myung was elected South Korean's president a few days ago.

IMAGE: Modi with Britain's Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.

IMAGE: Is our trade treaty with the European Union any closer, Modi appears to ask European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

That's World Bank President Ajay Singh Banga.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff