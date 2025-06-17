Why Is Britain's PM At Trump's Feet?

The presidents of the United States and France, the prime ministers of Britain, Canada, Italy and Japan, the German chancellor and the heads of the European Council and European Union met in Kananaskis, Alberta, Canada for the 51st G7 Summit on Monday, June 16, 2025.

These photographs were taken before the star attraction -- one Donald John Trump -- left the summit on Monday evening and headed back to the White House to try and end the Iran-Israel conflict before it spiralled out of control.

IMAGE: British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer helps pick up papers after US President Donald J Trump dropped the trade agreement with the UK before they speak to the media during the G7 summit, June 16, 2025. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

IMAGE: Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney and Trump leave after the photo session during the G7 Summit, here and below. Photograph: Suzanne Plunkett/Pool/Reuters

Photograph: Suzanne Plunkett/Pool/Reuters

IMAGE: European Council President Antonio Costa, Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, French President Emmanuel Macron, Carney and Trump after the photo session. Photograph: Suzanne Plunkett/Pool/Reuters

IMAGE: Macron, Carney, Trump and Starmer pose for a photograph. Photograph: Amber Bracken/Reuters

IMAGE: Macron, Carney and Trump at the photo session. Photograph: Suzanne Plunkett/Pool/Reuters

IMAGE: European Council President Antonio Costa, Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, French President Emmanuel Macron, Canada Prime Minister Mark Carney, US President Donald Trump, British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen pose for the 'family' photo on day 1 of the G7 Summit. Photograph: Amber Bracken/Reuters

IMAGE: Trump shows off the signed trade agreement with Britain after meeting Sir Keir at the G7 summit. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/Pool via Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff