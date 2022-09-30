News
Modi's convoy stops to give way to ambulance in Gujarat

Modi's convoy stops to give way to ambulance in Gujarat

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
September 30, 2022 17:04 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy stopped for a brief time to give way to an ambulance while travelling to Gandhinagar from Ahmedabad on Friday.

A video shared by the Gujarat BJP's media cell shows two SUVs, which were part of the prime minister's convoy, slowly moving to the left side on the Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar road to give way to the ambulance.

 

The incident took place when Modi was on his way to the Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar after finishing his public rally near Doordarshan Centre in Ahmedabad in the afternoon.

"On the way to Gandhinagar from Ahmedabad, PM Modi's cavalcade stopped to give way to an ambulance," the Gujarat BJP said in a statement.

Here is the video of the incident.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
