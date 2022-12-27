Modi's brother, family members injured in accident near Mysuru

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's brother Prahlad Modi and family members sustained injuries when the car in which they were travelling met with an accident near Mysuru, the police said on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's brother Prahlad Modi. Photograph: PTI Photo

According to sources, other than the driver, Prahlad, his son, daughter-in-law and a child were in the car.

They are said to have suffered some injuries and have been shifted to JSS Hospital for treatment.

As per the police, the injuries are said to be "minor" in nature.

The incident happened near Kadakola around 1.30 pm when their car, on the way to Bandipur, is said to have hit the road divider.

Mysuru superintendent of police Seema Latkar has visited the spot and the hospital, sources said.

A doctor at the hospital said, "All were stable with minor injuries when they came, they were immediately attended and are out of danger without any major bleeding. X-rays and CT scans have been done...only the child has suffered a small fracture on left leg tibia, but it is not major and is being treated."

Member of Parliament from Mysuru-Kodagu constituency Pratap Simha, who visited the hospital too, said the family that was on a private visit had sustained "minor" injuries, and the child has suffered a minor fracture, and is undergoing treatment.

Speaking to reporters he said, "Prahlad Modi has suffered a minor scratch on his face nothing other than that, there is nothing to worry, he is fine and talking. His son too has suffered minor injuries and is doing fine. His daughter-in-law has suffered a minor cut on her eyebrow on one side, she is being treated. All are fine and conscious. The grandchild's bone below the left knee is fractured, but is stable."

Prahlad Modi's other daughter was in another car and she is fine, Simha said, "for observation, they will be in the Hospital today. With the grace of goddess Chamundeshwari all are doing fine."

According to Simha, the incident might have occurred as the driver is said to have felt a bit drowsy for a while.

A case has been registered in Mysuru South police station.