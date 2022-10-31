News
Rediff.com  » News » Modi to visit Morbi bridge collapse site on Tuesday

Modi to visit Morbi bridge collapse site on Tuesday

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
October 31, 2022 14:13 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday will visit Gujarat's Morbi where at least 134 people were killed when a suspension bridge collapsed into the Machchhu river.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations, in Kevadia, Gujarat. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Gujarat Chief Minister's Office announced that Modi would visit Morbi on Tuesday afternoon.

Rescue operations were in full swing at Morbi, around 300 km from Gujarat capital Gandhinagar, with teams of the National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force, Indian Air Force, Army and Navy joining local personnel in the effort.

 

Modi, who is on a visit to Gujarat, paid tributes to those who died in Sunday's bridge collapse.

"I am in Kevadia, but my heart goes out to those who died in the Morbi bridge collapse tragedy," the prime minister said as he got emotional.

Troupes from across the country had come to Kevadia to perform traditional dances, but the programme was cancelled due to the present circumstances, he said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
