Modi To Visit 2nd Muslim Nation In A Month

Prime Minister Narendra D Modi will visit Abu Dhabi on July 15 after concluding a two-day visit to Paris.

This is Modi's second visit to a Muslim nation in a month -- he was in Egypt on June 24-25.

IMAGE: Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, president of the United Arab Emirates, received Prime Minister Narendra D Modi at the Abu Dhabi presidential airport, June 29, 2022. Photograph: @narendramodi/Twitter

The ministry of external affairs said Modi will hold talks with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, president of the United Arab Emirates and ruler of Abu Dhabi.

'The India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership has been steadily strengthening and the prime minister's visit will be an opportunity to identify ways to take this forward in various domains such as energy, education, healthcare, food security, fintech, defence and culture,' the MEA stated.

Modi is visiting France on July 13 and 14 at French President Emmanuel Macron's invitation.

The prime minister will be the guest of honour at the Bastille Day parade on July 14 in Paris where a tri-services Indian armed forces contingent will participatew.

Macron will host a State banquet as well as a private dinner in Modi's honour, the MEA stated.

'The prime minister is also scheduled to meet the prime minister of France as well as the presidents of the senate and the national assembly of France,' the MEA added.

He will separately interact with the Indian diaspora in France, CEOs of Indian and French companies, and prominent French personalities.