Modi to interact with chief ministers over West Asia conflict

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to engage with chief ministers to evaluate and strategise India's preparedness in light of the escalating West Asia conflict, ensuring a unified national response.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs a high-level meeting to review the situation related to petroleum, crude, gas, power and fertiliser sectors amid West Asia conflict, in New Delhi. Photograph: PMO

Key Points Prime Minister Modi will meet with chief ministers to discuss the impact of the West Asia conflict on Indian states.

The meeting aims to review states' preparedness and ensure coordinated efforts in response to the conflict.

Chief ministers of states undergoing elections will not participate due to the Model Code of Conduct.

The Cabinet Secretariat will hold a separate meeting with chief secretaries of poll-bound states.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact on Friday with the chief ministers of all states, barring those which are going to polls, to review their preparedness and plans in the wake of the West Asia conflict, sources said.

This is the first time that the prime minister will hold a meeting with the chief ministers on the West Asia conflict which started on February 28 with the attack by the US-Israel on Iran. The Persian nation has also retaliated by firing on its Gulf neighbours and Israel.

"The prime minister will interact with the CMs tomorrow evening through video conferencing on the West Asia conflict to review preparedness and plans of states. The meeting will focus on ensuring synergy of efforts in the spirit of Team India," the sources said.

Separate Meeting For Poll-Bound States

The chief ministers of election-bound states will not be part of this meeting due to the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

The Cabinet Secretariat will hold a separate meeting with the chief secretaries of poll-bound Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam, Kerala and the Union Territory of Puducherry.