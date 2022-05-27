News
Modi to hold roadshow in Shimla to mark 8th anniversary of NDA-2

Modi to hold roadshow in Shimla to mark 8th anniversary of NDA-2

Source: PTI
May 27, 2022 15:08 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a roadshow in Shimla and address a rally on May 31 to mark the eighth anniversary of his government, a Bharatiya Janata Party leader from Himachal Pradesh said on Friday.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the function to lay the foundation stone of 11 projects worth over Rs 31,500 crore, Chennai, May 26, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo/PIB

State BJP general secretary Trilok Jamwal said the prime minister's roadshow will cover the half-a-kilometre distance from CTO to Rani Jhansi Park.

 

After the roadshow, Modi will address a rally at the historic Ridge Maidan to mark the eighth anniversary of his government at the Centre, said Jamwal who is also the political advisor of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.

The prime minister will also interact virtually with the beneficiaries of 17 government schemes from across the country, he added.

After reviewing the preparations for Modi's rally, Jamwal said, "It is a matter of pride for Himachal Pradesh that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has chosen Shimla for the rally on the occasion of completion of eight years of his government at the Centre."

Himachal Pradesh is the second home of our prime minister and he is always excited to visit the state, he added.

The BJP leader said, "We are monitoring the traffic movement of Shimla... We will soon discuss and share the traffic plan."

The preparation for the prime minister's roadshow was also reviewed by Deputy Commissioner Aditya Negi, SP Monica Bhutunguru, MC Commissioner Ashish Kohli and public relations director Harbans Brascon.

Modi is also scheduled to visit Dharamshala in June where he will address chief secretaries of various states.

The assembly election in Himachal Pradesh are scheduled to be held later this year.

Modi last visited Himachal Pradesh on December 27 to address a rally at the Paddal ground in Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur's home district Mandi to mark the fourth anniversary of the BJP government in the state.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
