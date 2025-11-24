HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Modi to hoist saffron flag at Ayodhya's Ram temple on Tuesday

Modi to hoist saffron flag at Ayodhya's Ram temple on Tuesday

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

November 24, 2025 14:57 IST

x

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Ayodhya on Tuesday to ceremonially hoist a saffron flag on the spire of the Ram Janmbhoomi Temple, symbolising the completion of its construction.

IMAGE: A view of the Rame temple in Ayodhya. Photograph: @ShriRamTeerth/X

The right-angled triangular flag, measuring ten feet in height and twenty feet in length, bears the image of a radiant Sun symbolising the brilliance and valour of Lord Rama, with an 'Om' inscribed on it along with the image of Kovidara tree, a statement from the prime minister's office (PMO) said.

The sacred saffron flag will convey a message of dignity, unity, and cultural continuity, embodying the ideals of Ram Rajya, the PMO said.

 

The flag will rise atop a 'shikhar' constructed in the traditional North Indian Nagara architectural style, while the surrounding 800-metre Parkota, a circumambulatory enclosure built around the temple, designed in the South Indian architectural tradition, showcases the temple's architectural diversity, it said.

During his stay in Ayodhya, the prime minister will visit Saptmandir which houses temples related to Maharshi Vashishtha, Maharshi Vishwamitra, Maharshi Agastya, Maharshi Valmiki, Devi Ahilya, Nishadraj Guha and Mata Shabari.

This will be followed by a visit to Sheshavtar Mandir.

He will also visit Mata Annapurna Mandir and perform darshan and pooja at Ram Darbar Garbh Grah, which will be followed by darshan at Ram Lalla Garbha Grah, the statement said.

At around noon, Prime Minister Modi will ceremonially hoist a saffron flag on the 'shikhar' of the sacred Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Temple in Ayodhya, symbolising the completion of the temple's construction and ushering in a new chapter of cultural celebration and national unity, a statement from the PMO said.

The prime minister will also address the gathering on the occasion.

"The programme will take place on the auspicious Panchami date of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Margashirsha, coinciding with the Abhijit Muhurat of Shri Ram and Maa Sita's Vivah Panchami, a day symbolizing divine union," it said.

This date also marks the martyrdom day of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, the ninth Sikh Guru, who meditated in Ayodhya for 48 uninterrupted hours in the 17th century, further enhancing the spiritual significance of the day, the PMO statement said.

The temple complex features 87 intricately carved stone episodes from the life of Lord Rama based on the Valmiki Ramayana on the outer walls of the main temple, and 79 bronze-cast episodes from Indian culture placed along the enclosure walls.

Together, these elements provide a meaningful and educational experience to all visitors, offering deep insight into Lord Rama's life and the cultural heritage of India, the PMO statement said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

How Ram mandir is a true amalgamation of India
How Ram mandir is a true amalgamation of India
Behold! The architectural marvel of Ayodhya temple
Behold! The architectural marvel of Ayodhya temple
On The Way To The Ram Mandir...
On The Way To The Ram Mandir...
When Was Ram Mandir Project Not Political?
When Was Ram Mandir Project Not Political?
FIRST LOOK: Ram Lalla idol after consecration
FIRST LOOK: Ram Lalla idol after consecration

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Dahi Undi: 10-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

Round The World On A Biscuit Tour

webstory image 3

8 New Words You Need To Know In 2025

VIDEOS

Sunny Leone spotted with her children at Mumbai airport0:42

Sunny Leone spotted with her children at Mumbai airport

Sanjay Mishra looked in full style even at the age of 620:23

Sanjay Mishra looked in full style even at the age of 62

India s Trade Minister Piyush Goyal meets Israel s President Isaac Herzog at the President House4:19

India s Trade Minister Piyush Goyal meets Israel s...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO