Home  » News » Modi to attend ASEAN summit virtually: Malaysian PM

Modi to attend ASEAN summit virtually: Malaysian PM

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
October 23, 2025 09:54 IST

Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Wednesday confirmed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would not be travelling to Kuala Lumpur for the 47th ASEAN Summit, but attend it virtually.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photograph: ANI Photo

"We touched on the organisation of the 47th ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur at the end of this month. He informed me that he will attend virtually due to the ongoing Deepavali celebrations in India at that time," he said.

"I respect his decision and extended my greetings for a happy Deepavali to him and the entire people of India," he added.

 

Detailing his recent conversation with a colleague of Modi, Ibrahim highlighted efforts to strengthen bilateral ties between the two countries.

"Last night, I received a phone call from a colleague of the Prime Minister of the Republic of India, Narendra Modi, to discuss efforts to strengthen Malaysia-India bilateral relations to a more strategic and comprehensive level. India remains an important partner for Malaysia in the fields of trade and investment, in addition to close cooperation in the sectors of technology, education, and regional security," Anwar said.

He concluded by reaffirming Malaysia's commitment to bilateral and regional cooperation.

"Malaysia will remain committed to strengthening Malaysia-India relations and further enhancing ASEAN-India cooperation towards a more peaceful and prosperous region," he said.

