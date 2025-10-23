India will stop buying Russian oil by year end: Trump

United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday claimed that India will significantly reduce Russian oil imports by year-end, citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assurance.

IMAGE: United States President Donald Trump. Photograph: Reuters/ANI Photo

President Trump also said that the process of phasing out Russian oil imports will be 'gradual', claiming that India will bring it 'down to almost nothing' by the end of the year.

"India, as you know, told me that they would stop. It is a process; you can't just stop it. But by the end of the year, they will be down to almost nothing. That's a big thing, that is almost 40 per cent of the oil. India has been great. Spoke to Prime Minister Modi yesterday and they have been absolutely great," President Trump said during an interaction with press persons in the White House, while hosting North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) Secretary General Mark Rutte.

However, India denies any agreement, emphasising its priority to safeguard consumer interests.

The country's energy policy prioritises stable prices and secure supplies.

Trump had imposed 50 per cent tariffs on Indian goods, urging New Delhi to diversify energy sources.

Earlier on Monday, continuing his criticism of India's purchase of Russian oil, Trump said that New Delhi would continue to pay tariffs until it halts its imports from Moscow.

Trump, during his press gaggle on Air Force One, was asked about India's denial of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call with him.

"Well then, they're going to just keep paying a lot of tariffs if they said that, but I don't believe they said that. No, I spoke with Prime Minister Modi of India and he said he's not going to be doing the Russian oil thing," he said.

Trump added, "But if they want to say that, then they'll just continue to pay massive tariffs, and they don't want to do that."