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Modi to address the nation tonight, may speak on women's quota

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
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April 18, 2026 15:44 IST

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the nation tonight to discuss the implications of the women's reservation bill's defeat in the Lok Sabha and outline the path forward.

Modi to address the nation tonight

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha during the third day of the Special Session (2026-27) of Parliament, in New Delhi on Saturday. Photograph: Sansad TV/ANI Video Grab

Key Points

  • Prime Minister Modi will address the nation regarding the women's reservation bill.
  • The women's reservation bill aimed to reserve 33 per cent of seats for women in legislatures.
  • The bill was defeated in the Lok Sabha due to insufficient votes.
  • The bill proposed increasing Lok Sabha seats to 816 to accommodate the reservation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation tonight at 8.30 PM, a day after a bill to implement women's reservation in legislatures was defeated in the Lok Sabha.

"The Prime Minister will address the nation at 8.30 PM (April 18, Saturday)," an official said.

 

Expected Focus Of Modi's Address

Modi is expected to delve into the issue of implementation of women's quota and the happenings in Parliament, where opposition parties on Friday voted against the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill.

Details Of The Women's Reservation Bill

Under the Bill, Lok Sabha seats were to be increased up to 816 from the current 543 to 'operationalise' the women's reservation law before the 2029 parliamentary polls, following a delimitation exercise based on the 2011 Census.

Seats were also to be increased in state and UT assemblies to accommodate 33 per cent reservation for women.

Reasons For The Bill's Failure

A two-thirds majority was required for the passage of the crucial bill but the ruling BJP-led alliance could not muster the numbers.

During polling on the bill in the Lok Sabha on Friday night, 298 members voted in its support, while 230 MPs voted against it.

Out of 528 members who voted, the bill required 352 votes for a two-thirds majority.

The defeat of the bill raises questions about the future of women's representation in Indian politics.

Similar bills have been introduced and failed to pass in previous sessions of Parliament, highlighting the challenges in achieving consensus on this issue.

The prime minister's address may signal the government's next steps in pursuing this policy goal.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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