News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Modi fans take long journey to welcome him in NY

Modi fans take long journey to welcome him in NY

By Kumar Rakesh
June 21, 2023 09:45 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A 69-year-old cardiologist and his wife drove for nine hours from Ohio to catch a glimpse of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New York on Tuesday as he arrived in the country on his maiden state visit.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed by members of the Indian community upon his arrival in New York on Tuesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

"He is the best person for India. He is doing everything to uplift the country," Dr Bhola Nath Rama said, with a tricolour fluttering in his and his wife Sunita Rama's hands.

The couple drove for nine hours from Ohio to catch a glimpse of Prime Minister Modi in New York.

Modi must be supported, Rama said, asserting that he is the only prime minister who is 'punishing politicians', referring to his government's action in corruption cases, which his critics slam as politically targeted against opposition leaders.

Similarly, Indian-American Rashmin S Master proudly showed his entry ticket to witness the reception for the Indian leader at Washington, DC on Thursday.

Master, 70, is no less effusive and credits Modi for enhancing India's prestige.

"I have been in the US since 1975. I have seen the change Modi has brought," he asserted.

 

With the diaspora gathering that Modi is scheduled to address on June 23 being a relatively modest affair with 1,000 persons, many of them have worked hard to get the invite to witness the ceremonial welcome for the prime minister at the South Lawns in Washington, DC.

"I am the lucky one," Master says, showing the ticket on his mobile.

A classical dancer, Disha Pandya, originally from the prime minister's home state of Gujarat, reached the hotel with two small children, including a toddler, after a two-hour train journey from Long Island.

Her only wish is to catch a glimpse of Modi and him to wave at them, it will be a 'dream fulfilled'.

Praise for Modi flew thick and fast as an enthusiastic group of Indian Americans heartily raised slogans in support of the prime minister amid tightened security measures outside the hotel he will stay tonight.

Modi, who arrived in New York on Tuesday, is visiting the US from June 21-24 at the invitation of President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, who will host him at a state dinner on June 22.

The visit includes an address by the prime minister to the joint session of the US Congress on June 22.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Kumar Rakesh
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'A State visit is not just about the red carpet...'
'A State visit is not just about the red carpet...'
Modi-Biden talks to revolve around 4 Ps: US envoy
Modi-Biden talks to revolve around 4 Ps: US envoy
Modi arrives in US on his maiden state visit
Modi arrives in US on his maiden state visit
Modi to lead historic Yoga session at UN headquarters
Modi to lead historic Yoga session at UN headquarters
White House Is Ready To Welcome Modi
White House Is Ready To Welcome Modi
I am a fan of Modi, says Elon Musk after meeting in NY
I am a fan of Modi, says Elon Musk after meeting in NY
'A State visit is not just about the red carpet...'
'A State visit is not just about the red carpet...'
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

I am a fan of Modi, says Elon Musk after meeting in NY

I am a fan of Modi, says Elon Musk after meeting in NY

Raise rights issues with Modi: US lawmakers to Biden

Raise rights issues with Modi: US lawmakers to Biden

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances