Modi sounds bugle for Mumbai civic polls, says no dearth of funds for city

Mumbai's civic body plays a key role in development of the metropolis and while there was no dearth of funds for the city, it is important budgeted money is spent to achieve stated objectives and not wasted due to corrupt practices, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday as he sounded the bugle for long-awaited municipal polls.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde at the launch of the development projects and transfers benefits under PM-SVANidhi, in Mumbai, January 19, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

In a city like Mumbai, development projects cannot be expedited until the local civic body is also on board and ready to fast-track completion of projects, he said during his first visit to the metropolis after Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde took office in June-end last year with support from the Bharatiya Janata Party following the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

When there is a state government committed to development, it is important that Mumbai has a civic body that, too, shares that goal, Modi said, apparently referring to the change in dispensation in Maharashtra following a revolt in the Shiv Sena and the upcoming polls to urban local bodies.

Speaking at a rally after inaugurating and laying foundation stones of projects worth more than Rs 38,000 crore aimed at developing infrastructure, easing urban travel, and strengthening healthcare in the financial capital, the PM asserted there was no dearth of funds for Mumbai.

Greeting people gathered at the venue -- the MMRDA ground in Bandra-Kurla Complex -- in Marathi at the start of his address before switching to Hindi, Modi said what is needed is to see that Mumbai's rightful share of funds is used at the right place.

"Development funds should not be used for corrupt practices and if funds are locked in banks and there is a tendency to stall development works, how will the city's future be bright?" he asked.

Modi said if common citizens of Mumbai suffer and have to wait for progress, then such a situation is not good for a 21st century India and not acceptable in the land of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Civic elections in Mumbai and some other important cities, including Pune, Thane and Nagpur, are likely to be held later this year.

For the BJP and the National Democratic Alliance led by it, development gets priority over politics, he said.

Modi said the projects launched and inaugurated on Thursday will help Mumbai improve its standard of living and transform the metropolis and its adjoining areas.

"The development of Mumbai slowed down a bit for a while but after Shinde and Fadnavis (deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis of BJP) assumed office (in June 2022), the momentum has come back," said the PM, apparently referring to the 31-month-long stint of the erstwhile MVA government headed by Uddhav Thackeray in alliance with the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party.

Mumbai's development is on back on track now, he said, citing ongoing projects like coastal road, Dharavi redevelopment and Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, among others.

Before 2014, when the BJP came to power in Maharashtra, Mumbai had just 9 km to 11km metro railway line, but the network has now expanded, he maintained.

In the next 25 years, several cities in Maharashtra will boost India's growth and readying Mumbai for that is a top priority of the “double engine” government in the state, he said.

“We are moving ahead for laying a 300km-long metro network in Mumbai,” he said.

Cities will take forward India's growth story in 'Amrit Kaal' (auspicious period) and Rail network across the country is being modernized in mission mode, Modi said.

The country has ability and political will power for development of its cities, he said.

“We are working on complete transformation of cities across the country,” the prime minister said.

He said for the first time since independence India has the courage to dream big and realise its goals.

"Earlier, there was only discussion on poverty, on seeking funds from foreign countries and surviving some how. Now, the world over there is positivity about India. The world knows our country is going forward on the basis of its strength and utilising its potential to the fullest," Modi said .

There is an extraordinary confidence in the country which is progressing well with its futuristic vision and modern approach, he said.

In an indirect criticism of previous Congress governments, Modi said there was a time when funds allotted for welfare of the poor and collected from tax payers was misused.

"There was a time when we spoke only about poverty and sought funds from other countries. Crores of people suffered, but in the last eight years (since 2014 when BJP came to power at the Centre), we have changed this approach and increased spending on improving physical and social infrastructure manifold,'' he said.

Several countries are facing economic crisis and in such a difficult situation India provided free ration to 80 crore people during the coronavirus pandemic, said the PM.

Railway stations are being modernized on lines of airports as the aim is to ensure the common citizen gets easy and comfortable transportation facilities, said Modi.

Electric mobility, bio-fuel and hydrogen fuel-based transportation is being worked out to give more options to people, he said.

The PM inaugurated Mumbai Metro Rail Lines 2A and 7 built at a cost of around Rs 12,600 crore and also 20 'Aapla Davakhana' (health clinics) named after Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray.

He also laid foundation stones for seven sewage treatment plants, a road concretisation project and redevelopment of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus

The 18.6 km-long Mumbai Metro Rail line 2A connects suburban Dahisar (East) with the 16.5 km-long DN Nagar (yellow line), while the metro line 7 links Andheri (East) with Dahisar (East).

The prime minister also launched Mumbai 1 mobile app and National Common Mobility Card.

The app, which can be shown at the entry gates of metro stations, will facilitate ease of travel. It supports digital payment to buy tickets through UPI.

Later, the PM also travelled in a Mumbai metro train between Gundavali and Mogra stations and interacted with a group of youngsters, women and metro rail workers.

These two stations are part of the Metro line 7 phase 2, which was inaugurated by him.