Rediff.com  » News » Shah meets BJP leaders over BMC polls in Mumbai

Shah meets BJP leaders over BMC polls in Mumbai

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
September 05, 2022 16:27 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday held a meeting of Bharatiya Janata Party MPs, MLAs, MLCs and corporators with respect to the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections at the residence of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadanvis in Mumbai.

This is Shah's first visit to the state after the formation of the Eknath Shinde government.

Sources said discussions on the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and the next assembly elections in the state were also discussed in the meeting.

 

The visit of Shah, a key BJP strategist, during the ongoing Ganesh festival comes ahead of the crucial polls to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation expected this month or in October.

The BJP is aiming to wrest control of the BMC from the Shiv Sena, which ruled the cash rich civic body till an administrator was appointed earlier this year due to delay in holding the polls.

Earlier in the day, Shah offered prayers at the famous Mumbai Lalbaugcha Raja along with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis.

Later, he also visited the official residence of Shinde.

With inputs from PTI

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
