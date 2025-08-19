HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Modi sees 'steady progress' in India-China ties, eyes SCO summit talks

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
August 19, 2025 21:07 IST

India-China relations have made steady progress guided by respect for each other's interests and sensitivities in the last 10 months, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi calls on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in New Delhi, August 19, 2025. Photograph: DPR PMO/ANI Photo

Modi said this in a social media post after visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi called on him.

The prime minister also referred to his talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of a multilateral event in the Russian city of Kazan in October last year.

 

"Glad to meet Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Since my meeting with President Xi in Kazan last year, India-China relations have made steady progress guided by respect for each other's interests and sensitivities," he said.

"I look forward to our next meeting in Tianjin on the sidelines of the SCO Summit. Stable, predictable, constructive ties between India and China will contribute significantly to regional as well as global peace and prosperity," Modi added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
