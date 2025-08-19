Unilateral bullying...: China to India amid Trump tariff war

India-China relations are showing a positive trend towards returning to cooperation, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has said, stressing that the two countries should view each other as partners, not rivals.

IMAGE: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi meets External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in New Delhi. Photograph: @DrSJaishankar/X

Wang, who reached New Delhi on Monday, made the remarks during his meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar later in the day, official media reported in Beijing on Tuesday.

His visit comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's planned trip to China to attend the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

At the meeting, Wang told Jaishankar that China-India relations are showing a positive trend toward returning to cooperation.

He said that this year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and India, and lessons could be learned from the past, in an apparent reference to the over four-year freeze in ties following the Eastern Ladakh military standoff.

He said that it is imperative for the two sides to have correct strategic perceptions, view each other as partners and opportunities rather than rivals or threats, and invest their valuable resources in development and revitalisation, state-run Xinhua reported.

The two countries should explore the right ways for major neighbouring countries to coexist with mutual respect and trust, pursue common development and achieve win-win cooperation, he said.

Wang said that China is willing to uphold the principles of amity, sincerity, mutual benefit and inclusiveness, and work together with neighbouring countries, including India, to jointly build a peaceful, secure, prosperous, beautiful and friendly home.

He added that the two countries should remain confident, move in the same direction, remove barriers, expand cooperation, and consolidate the improved momentum of bilateral relations.

He said with this, the revitalisation processes of the two great eastern civilisations can be mutually beneficial, providing certainty and stability to Asia and the world at large.

According to the report, following the talks between Wang and Jaishankar, both countries agreed to maintain the momentum of bilateral ties.

Wang's visit is largely seen as part of ongoing efforts by the two neighbours to rebuild their relationship after it came under severe strain following the deadly Galwan Valley clashes in 2020.

In a veiled criticism of the US, Wang, who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party, said that the world is changing and the situation is evolving rapidly with unilateral bullying practices becoming rampant.

Free trade and the international order face severe challenges as humanity reaches critical crossroads to determine the future direction of the world, he said.

As the two largest developing countries with a combined population of more than 2.8 billion, China and India should demonstrate a sense of global responsibility, act as major powers, set an example for developing countries in pursuit of strength through unity, and contribute to promoting world multipolarisation and democratisation of international relations, Wang said.

He said both sides are implementing their leaders' consensus, gradually resuming dialogue and exchanges, maintaining border peace, and enabling Indian pilgrims to resume their pilgrimages to sacred mountains and lakes in China's Tibet Autonomous Region.

The Chinese foreign minister is in India primarily to hold a fresh round of Special Representatives (SR) dialogue on the boundary question with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

Both Doval and Wang serve as the designated SRs for the border dialogue mechanism.

Doval travelled to China in December last and held the 23rd round of talks with Wang, weeks after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping decided to revive various dialogue mechanisms between the two sides at their meeting in the Russian city of Kazan on the sidelines of the BRICS summit.