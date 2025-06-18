Modi rejects Trump's mediation claim, declines US visit

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
June 18, 2025 10:10 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke over the phone with United States President Donald Trump and made it clear that no mediation or trade deal led to an understanding on cessation of hostilities with Pakistan during Operation Sindoor.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures during a joint press conference with US President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, DC, on February 13, 2025. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

Soon after the G7 summit in Kananaskis, Canada, Modi spoke with Trump on Tuesday.

Trump asked Modi if he could visit the US on his return from Canada; however, the prime minister expressed inability, citing prior programmes, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said.

 

Prime Minister Modi invited Trump to India for the QUAD summit.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
