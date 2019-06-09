Modi pays tribute to Easter attack victims in Colombo

June 09, 2019 15:48 IST

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at St Anthony's Church, in Colombo. Sri Lanka PM Ranil Wickremesinghe is also seen. All Photographs: Press Information Bureau of India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday visited a Catholic church -- one of the sites of the horrific Easter Sunday attacks -- soon after his arrival in Colombo and paid tributes to the victims of the deadly terror strikes, saying 'cowardly acts of terror cannot defeat the spirit of Sri Lanka'.

Prime Minister Modi's entourage made a detour to St Anthony's church on their way to the Presidential Secretariat, where he was welcomed by Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena and the two leaders discussed bilateral issues of mutual interest.

IMAGE: Modi is the first foreign leader to visit Sri Lanka after the Easter attacks in April.

"I am confident Sri Lanka will rise again. Cowardly acts of terror cannot defeat the spirit of Sri Lanka. India stands in solidarity with the people of Sri Lanka," said Modi, the first foreign leader to visit Sri Lanka after the Easter attacks in April.

"My heart goes out to the families of the victims and the injured," Modi added.

IMAGE: Modi with Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena at a ceremonial reception in Colombo.



Nine suicide bombers carried out a series of devastating blasts that tore through St Anthony's Church in Colombo, St Sebastian's Church in the western coastal town of Negombo and another church in the eastern town of Batticaloa, and three high-end hotels frequented by tourists in the country's deadliest violence since the devastating civil war ended in 2009.

IMAGE: Modi's visit is considered as a sign of India's affirmation of solidarity with Sri Lanka in the wake of the deadly terror attacks in April.

The Islamic State has claimed the attacks, but the government has blamed local Islamist extremist group National Thawheed Jamaath (NTJ) for the bombings.

His visit is considered as a sign of India's affirmation of solidarity with Sri Lanka in the wake of the deadly Easter terror attacks in April.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi signs visitors' book at Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.

'First stop - St. Anthony's church. PM @narendramodi visits St Anthony's Church in #Colombo as a mark of respect for those killed in the Easter terrorist attacks. India is with Sri Lanka on the fight against terrorism,' External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

Later, Modi was accorded a ceremonial reception at the President's House.

IMAGE: Modi meets Sri Lankan Leader of Opposition and former President Mahinda Rajapaksa.

Sirisena was seen holding an umbrella and providing cover to himself and Prime Minister Modi from rain.

'Together with you - come rain or shine. Some glimpses of the ceremonial welcome extended to PM @narendramodi at the President's Office in #Colombo. With gracious host Sri Lankan President @MaithripalaS,' Kumar tweeted along with the pictures of the two leaders.

Modi also planted a sapling of the Ashoka tree at the Presidential Secretariat.

IMAGE: The PM also met Tamil National Alliance delegation led by R. Sampanthan.



Thereafter Prime Minister Modi and President Sirisena held bilateral talks.

Modi arrived in Colombo from Maldives where he held wide-ranging talks with Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih on Saturday.

His visit to Maldives and Sri Lanka demonstrates the priority that India attaches to the SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) doctrine, the sources said.