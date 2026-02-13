Modi moves to new PMO, Seva Teerth; takes 1st decision on...

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Seva Teerth complex, consolidating the PMO and other key government offices, signaling a major step towards modernizing India's governance infrastructure and improving efficiency.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the Seva Teerth complex, the National Security Council Secretariat and the Cabinet Secretariat. Photographs: @narendramodi/X

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday shifted to his new office Seva Teerth from the colonial-era South Block building near Rashtrapati Bhavan on Raisina Hill.

The shift came on a day -- February 13 -- that marked 95 years since the formal inauguration of New Delhi as India's modern capital in 1931.

On Friday, the prime minister reached Seva Teerth Complex in a motorcade along with Union ministers Manohar Lal and Jitendra Singh and top PMO officials, and inaugurated the complex housing the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the National Security Council Secretariat and the Cabinet Secretariat.

Modi garlanded a statue of Lord Ganesha in the PMO and took important decisions targeted at welfare of women, farmers, youth and vulnerable citizens.

Modi's first decisions

In the presence of National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Minister of State in PMO Jitendra Singh and top officials including principal secretaries P K Mishra and Shaktikanta Das, the prime minister signed files approving the launch of PM RAHAT Scheme for extending life-saving protection for every citizen and doubling the number of lakhpati didis to six crore.

Under the PM Rahat initiative, accident victims will get cashless treatment of up to Rs 1.5 lakh, ensuring that no life is lost due to lack of immediate medical help, officials said.

The government has crossed the landmark of three crore lakhpati didis, more than a year ahead of the original March 2027 timeline.

The prime minister has now set a new, ambitious target of six crore lakhpati didis by March 2029, doubling both scale and aspiration.

In a major boost to farmers, the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund has been doubled to Rs 2 lakh crore.

The move is aimed at strengthening India's entire agriculture value chain.

Seva Teerth, The new PMO

Modi also approved the Startup India Fund of Funds 2.0 with a corpus of Rs 10,000 crore.

"To power India's innovation ecosystem, especially in deep tech, early-stage ideas, advanced manufacturing and breakthrough technologies, the Prime Minister has approved the Startup India FoF 2.0 with a corpus of Rs 10,000 crore," an official said.

Earlier, Modi unveiled the plaque of Seva Teerth at the new complex -- the name inscribed in Devanagari script on the wall of the complex. Below it is the motto 'Nagrik Devo Bhava' (citizen is akin to God).

The PMO will shift from the South Block on Raisina Hill to Seva Teerth, bringing together the offices of the Cabinet Secretariat and the National Security Council Secretariat that were located at different places.

Since 2014, the Modi government has taken steady steps to move away from symbols of India's colonial past and to usher a shift in mindset, officials said.

They pointed out that the PMO will now be called Seva Teerth, the Central Secretariat buildings have been named as Kartavya Bhawan, and Rajpath has been renamed as Kartavya Path.

Addressing Inefficiencies and Improving Coordination

In the same spirit, Race Course Road, where the prime minister's official residence is located, has been renamed as Lok Kalyan Marg and Raj Bhawans and Raj Niwas have been renamed as Lok Bhavan and Lok Niwas, respectively.

"The inauguration marks a transformative milestone in India's administrative governance architecture and reflects the Prime Minister's commitment to building a modern, efficient, accessible and citizen-centric governance ecosystem, a statement from the PMO said on Thursday.

For decades, several key government offices and ministries functioned from fragmented and ageing infrastructure spread across multiple locations in the Central Vista area.

This dispersion led to operational inefficiencies, coordination challenges, escalating maintenance costs and sub-optimal working environments. The new building complexes address these issues by consolidating administrative functions within modern, future-ready facilities, it said.