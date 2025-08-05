First Look: Inside Kartavya Bhavan, the new seat of govt

All 10 buildings of the Common Central Secretariat (CCS) will be constructed in the next 22 months, with several ministries housed in Shastri Bhavan, Krishi Bhavan, Nirman Bhavan and Udyog Bhavan starting the process to shift to four new locations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first building of the CCS, named Kartavya Bhavan, on Wednesday, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said at a press conference.

The prime minister will later address a public programme on Kartavya Path.

Kartavya Bhavan-03 is part of the broader transformation of the Central Vista, with the new secretariat aiming to streamline administration.

The Union Housing and Urban Affairs (HUA) Ministry has plans to construct ten buildings of the CCS as part of the government's ambitious Central Vista redevelopment project. The entire project is expected to be completed by June 2027.

Two under-construction buildings, 1 and 2, are scheduled to be completed by next month, while construction work on CCS building number 10 will be finished by April next year.

CS buildings 6 and 7 will be constructed by October 2026.

Khattar said that the offices operating from Shastri Bhavan, Krishi Bhavan, Nirman Bhavan and Udyog Bhavan will shift to four new locations on Kasturba Gandhi Marg, Minto Road and Netaji Palace temporarily for two years.

His ministry has also started shifting to a building on Kasturba Gandhi Marg, Khattar said.

Khattar said the central government pays Rs 1,500 crore as rent for its offices every year.

The construction of the CCS will bring ministries and departments under one roof and equip them with modern infrastructure.

An official said that the tendering process for the demolition of the four bhavans will be floated within two months, and construction of the remaining buildings will commence by December this year.

HUA Secretary Katikithala Srinivas said that the entire Central Vista will be connected to a new metro line from Indraprastha Metro Station. The line will pass through India Gate, the CCS buildings, North Block and South Block.

He said that buildings like Shastri Bhawan, Krishi Bhawan, Udyog Bhawan and Nirman Bhawan were constructed in the 1950s 70s and are now structurally outdated and deteriorating.

According to him, existing offices lack adequate space, natural light, proper ventilation and modern amenities affecting both productivity and staff morale.

Under the Central Vista redevelopment plan, the government has already constructed a new Parliament building and the Vice President Enclave, and redeveloped Kartavya Path that spans between Vijay Chowk and India Gate.

The Common Central Secretariat will comprise 10 buildings and an Executive Enclave that will house a new Prime Minister's Office (PMO), Cabinet Secretariat, India House, and National Security Council Secretariat.

Under the second phase of the Executive Enclave, a new Prime Minister's residence will be constructed.

The HUA ministry said the centralised complexes will reduce red tape, cut down file movement time, and bring about a faster policy implementation.

The new buildings will be equipped with an ID card-based access control system for the secure movement of officials and visitors.

The plinth area of the Kartavya Bhavan-03 is 1.5 lakh square metres with a basement area of 40,000 square metres.

Its parking lot can accommodate 600 cars.

The HUA ministry said that the Kartavya Bhavan-03 has a creche, a yoga room, a medical room, a cafe, a kitchen, and a multipurpose hall.

It has 24 main conference rooms, each with a capacity to seat 45 people, 26 small conference rooms, each with a capacity each to seat 25 people, 67 meeting rooms, and 27 lifts.