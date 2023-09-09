News
Modi mentions Ukraine war in opening remarks at G20 Summit

Modi mentions Ukraine war in opening remarks at G20 Summit

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
September 09, 2023 12:19 IST
Asserting that the Ukraine war has deepened the trust deficit globally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said India appeals to the entire world to turn it into confidence in each other.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivers his remarks at Session 1 on 'One Earth' during the G20 Summit, in New Delhi on Saturday. Photograph: ANI Photo

In his opening remarks at the G20 Leaders' Summit at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, Modi said the 21st century is a time of giving new direction to the world.

 

"This is a time when age-old challenges are calling for new solutions from us. And therefore, with a human-centric approach, we have to move forward to fulfil our responsibilities," Modi said.

"After COVID-19, there is a big crisis of trust deficit in the world. The war has deepened this trust deficit. When we can defeat Covid we can also achieve victory over this trust deficit crisis.

"As G20 president, India appeals to the world to change this global trust deficit into confidence on each other. It is a time to walk together," Modi said.

The prime minister told the gathering that it had become a people's G20 in India with over 200 events held in more than 60 cities.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
