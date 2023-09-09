G20 Summit: World leaders gather at Bharat Mandapam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday welcomed a host of world leaders, including United States President Joe Biden and United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, at the Bharat Mandapam, the venue of the G20 Summit.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomes US President Joe Biden upon his arrival at Bharat Mandapam convention center for the G20 Summit, in New Delhi, on Saturday, September 9, 2023. All photographs: Evan Vucci/Pool via Reuters

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director and Chairman Kristalina Georgieva and World Trade Organisation (WTO) Director General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala were among the first to arrive at the newly built venue in Pragati Maidan.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Argentinian President Alberto Fernandez and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni were among those received warmly by Modi.

IMAGE: Modi shows Biden a replica of Konark Sun temple wheel from Odisha, upon the latter's arrival at Bharat Mandapam.

Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was received with a hug as were Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who will assume the next G20 presidency, United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the Argentinian president.

Lula was accompanied by his wife and Brazilian First Lady Rosangela da Silva.

IMAGE: Modi hugs British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak upon his arrival at Bharat Mandapam.

The world leaders walked the red carpet lined with national flags with the wall depicting different yoga postures.

Modi welcomed the world leaders with a warm handshake against the backdrop of the replica of the Konark Wheel, a 13th-century artefact symbolising time, progress and continuous change, in Sun Temple in Odisha.

IMAGE: Modi shakes hand with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

Modi was seen explaining to Biden the grandeur of the Konark wheel.

Sunak greeted Modi with a namaste.

IMAGE: Modi welcomes Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at Bharat Mandapam.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa, European Commission President Urusula von der Leyen, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also arrived at the Bharat Mandapam, the grand international exhibition and convention centre.

IMAGE: Modi welcomes South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of Turkey, Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte, Egypt President Abdel Fattah Saeed Hussein Khalil El-Sisi and Oman Deputy Prime Minister Sayyid Asaad bin Tarik Al Said and Spain's First Vice President Nadia Calvino were also welcomed by Modi.