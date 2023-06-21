News
Rediff.com  » News » Modi Meets Uma Thurman's Dad

Modi Meets Uma Thurman's Dad

By REDIFF NEWS
June 21, 2023 12:52 IST
Prime Minister Narendra D Modi had a typically hectic schedule soon after his arrival in the United States as he met with thinkers, businessmen and members of the Indian diaspora in New York City.

 

IMAGE: Modi meets Professor Robert Thurman, one of the Dalai Lama's oldest friends and Hollywood star Uma Thurman's father. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Modi with celebrity Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Modi with Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, who turns 52 on Wednesday next, June 28. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: 'Met a group of people associated with key think-tanks. We talked about different aspects of policy making and the emerging global trends. Emphasised on the positive changes in India and how they are being powered by our youth,' Modi tweeted. Photograph: Narendra Modi/Twitter

 

IMAGE: 'Had an informative discussion with a group of healthcare experts. They shared their rich perspectives on ways to augment healthcare capacities in India. I told them about the work we have done in integrating latest technology in the sector and our efforts like TB elimination.' Photograph: Narendra Modi/Twitter

 

IMAGE: 'In New York City, held an extensive interaction with a group of academics. They shared their views on how to further strengthen the education sector in India with a focus on skills and innovation. I talked about the transformative potential of our National Education Policy.' Photograph: Narendra Modi/Twitter

 

IMAGE: Earlier, Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj, India's permanent representative to the United Nations and other diplomats greet Prime Minister Modi on his arrival at New York's John F Kennedy airport. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Desis greet Modi on his arrival at the Lotte hotel in New York, here and below. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters

 

Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters

 

Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters

 

Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters

 

 

IMAGE: A desi wears clothing with Modi's image outside the Lotte hotel. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Desis dance ahead of Modi's arrival outside the Lotte hotel in New York City. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters

 

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com and Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com

 

REDIFF NEWS
 
