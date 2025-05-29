Ambassador Akbaruddin Shepherds African Outreach

Led by Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar MP Supriya Sule, Group 7 will engage with key countries in Africa -- Egypt, South Africa, Ethiopia -- and Qatar to present India's position on Operation Sindoor, launched in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

IMAGE: Married women apply sindoor to each other as they celebrate the success of Operation Sindoor during the Bangla Sanskriti Fair in Ranchi, May 9, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

This delegation, comprising members across political lines, aims to deepen diplomatic ties and foster cooperation on counter-terrorism, intelligence sharing, and curbing extremist financing.

Supriya Sule

IMAGE: Supriya Sule meets members of the Shura Council in Doha, May 25, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

On Operation Sindoor, the MP from Baramati -- whose father Sharad Pawar was a former defence minister -- said, 'We stand as one nation -- proud, strong, and unwavering. Jai Hind,' underscoring the all-party delegation's unified message abroad.

Rajiv Pratap Rudy

IMAGE: Rajiv Pratap Rudy with Supriya Sule at the meeting with Supra Obakeng Ramoeletsi Mahumapelo, chairperson, parliamentary portfolio committee on international relations and cooperation of South Africa, May 28, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

On Operation Sindoor, the BJP MP from Saran, declared, 'This is just the beginning,' signaling India's assertive counter-terror stance.

Vikramjit Singh Sahney

IMAGE: Vikramjit Singh Sahney. Photograph: Sansad TV/ANI Photo

As international president of the World Punjabi Organisation, the AAP Rajya Sabha MP promotes global Punjabi ties.

Manish Tewari

IMAGE: Manish Tewari, left, at the meeting with Qatar's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Mohamed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi.

To Tewari's left are Anand Sharma and Supriya Sule while Anurag Singh Thakur, right, takes notes. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

On Operation Sindoor, the Congress MP from Anandpur Sahib in Punjab critiqued the term 'ceasefire', stating, 'Ceasefire is a wrong word as it was not a war,' emphasising the operation as a counter-terrorism measure rather than a conventional conflict.

Anurag Singh Thakur

IMAGE: Anurag Singh Thakur. Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

Post-Operation Sindoor, the BJP MP from Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh asserted India's resolve against terrorism, stating, 'India can strike anywhere to crush terror.'

Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu

IMAGE: Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu. Photograph: Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu/Instragram

On Operation Sindoor, the TDP MP from Narasaraopet, Andhra Pradesh, emphasised the moral and strategic correctness of India's actions, stating, 'We are morally in the right direction,' highlighting the nation's commitment to counter-terrorism.

Anand Sharma

IMAGE: Anand Sharma, second from left, has Supriya Sule, Rajiv Pratap Rudy, second from right, Anurag Singh Thakur, right, in smiles just before the delegation departed New Delhi on their important mission. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

The former Union minister's inclusion in the all-party delegation post-Operation Sindoor reflects his diplomatic experience and commitment to representing India's stance on international platforms.

V Muraleedharan

IMAGE: V Muraleedharan, third from right, at the delegation's meeting with South Africa's Minister of Agriculture John Steenhuisen in Cape Town, May 28, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

Muraleedharan served as minister of state for external affairs in the Modi 2 government. With extensive experience in foreign affairs, he has played a significant role in strengthening India's diplomatic relations globally.

Ambassador Syed Akbaruddin

IMAGE: Ambassador Syed Akbaruddin, third from right in the back row, with other members of the delegation outside the parliament of South Africa. Photograph: ANI Photo

Ambassador Akbaruddin, India's former permanent representative to the United Nations, is renowned for his diplomatic acumen and played a pivotal role in presenting India's case against terrorism, notably contributing to the blacklisting of Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist Masood Azhar as a global terrorist by the UN Security Council.