Ambassador Akbaruddin Shepherds African Outreach

Led by Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar MP Supriya Sule, Group 7 will engage with key countries in Africa -- Egypt, South Africa, Ethiopia -- and Qatar to present India's position on Operation Sindoor, launched in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.
This delegation, comprising members across political lines, aims to deepen diplomatic ties and foster cooperation on counter-terrorism, intelligence sharing, and curbing extremist financing.
Supriya Sule
On Operation Sindoor, the MP from Baramati -- whose father Sharad Pawar was a former defence minister -- said, 'We stand as one nation -- proud, strong, and unwavering. Jai Hind,' underscoring the all-party delegation's unified message abroad.
Rajiv Pratap Rudy
On Operation Sindoor, the BJP MP from Saran, declared, 'This is just the beginning,' signaling India's assertive counter-terror stance.
Vikramjit Singh Sahney
As international president of the World Punjabi Organisation, the AAP Rajya Sabha MP promotes global Punjabi ties.
Manish Tewari
On Operation Sindoor, the Congress MP from Anandpur Sahib in Punjab critiqued the term 'ceasefire', stating, 'Ceasefire is a wrong word as it was not a war,' emphasising the operation as a counter-terrorism measure rather than a conventional conflict.
Anurag Singh Thakur
Post-Operation Sindoor, the BJP MP from Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh asserted India's resolve against terrorism, stating, 'India can strike anywhere to crush terror.'
Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu
On Operation Sindoor, the TDP MP from Narasaraopet, Andhra Pradesh, emphasised the moral and strategic correctness of India's actions, stating, 'We are morally in the right direction,' highlighting the nation's commitment to counter-terrorism.
Anand Sharma
The former Union minister's inclusion in the all-party delegation post-Operation Sindoor reflects his diplomatic experience and commitment to representing India's stance on international platforms.
V Muraleedharan
Muraleedharan served as minister of state for external affairs in the Modi 2 government. With extensive experience in foreign affairs, he has played a significant role in strengthening India's diplomatic relations globally.
Ambassador Syed Akbaruddin
Ambassador Akbaruddin, India's former permanent representative to the United Nations, is renowned for his diplomatic acumen and played a pivotal role in presenting India's case against terrorism, notably contributing to the blacklisting of Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist Masood Azhar as a global terrorist by the UN Security Council.