Home  » News » Modi meets Air India crash survivor in Ahmedabad

Modi meets Air India crash survivor in Ahmedabad

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
Last updated on: June 13, 2025 11:43 IST
Last updated on: June 13, 2025 11:43 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met those injured in the Air India plane crash at the civil hospital in Ahmedabad.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Vishwas Kumar Ramesh, the lone survivor of the Air India 171 crash, at a hospital in Ahmedabad on Friday. Photograph: ANI on X

He also met Vishwas Kumar Ramesh, the lone survivor of the tragedy in which 265 people lost their lives on Thursday.

Modi visited the C7 ward of the hospital, where 25 injured people are undergoing treatment.

 

He also interacted with doctors of the civil hospital.

IMAGE: Modi at the crash site. Photograph: ANI on X

A Boeing 787 Dreamliner (AI 171), with 242 people on board, including former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, crashed into a medical college complex in the Meghaninagar area moments after taking off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on Thursday afternoon.

Vishwas Kumar Ramesh was the only survivor, while 241 on board, including 168 Indians, 53 British, seven Portuguese and one Canadian, were killed.

Four MBBS students and a doctor's wife were among those killed at the complex of BJ Medical College outside the airport perimeter.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
