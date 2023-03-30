News
Rediff.com  » News » Modi makes surprise visit to new parliament building

Source: PTI
March 30, 2023 20:57 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a surprise visit to the new parliament building in New Delhi on Thursday evening and inspected various works as well as interacted with construction workers, sources said.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi makes a surprise visit to the new Parliament building, New Delhi, March 30, 2023. All Photographs: ANI Photo

The prime minister spent more than an hour inside the building.

Accompanied by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Modi had a look at the facilities coming up at both Houses of Parliament, the sources said.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with the workers during a surprise visit to the new Parliament building, New Delhi, March 30, 2023.

He also interacted with the construction workers, they said.

 

The new building, which was earlier expected to be completed by November last year, is likely to be inaugurated soon.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi makes a surprise visit to the new Parliament building, New Delhi, March 30, 2023.

In December 2020, Prime Minister Modi had laid the foundation stone of the new parliament building which will have modern facilities.

Tata Projects Ltd is constructing the building after being awarded the project for Rs 971 crore in 2020. However, the project cost is believed to have gone higher.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla at the new Parliament building, New Delhi, March 30, 2023.

The new building will also have a grand Constitution Hall to showcase India's democratic heritage, a lounge for members of Parliament, a library, multiple committee rooms, dining areas and ample parking space.

Under the Central Vista redevelopment project, the government will also construct an Executive Enclave that will house a new Prime Minister's Office (PMO), Cabinet Secretariat, India House and National Security Council Secretariat.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
