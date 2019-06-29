Modi leaves for home after attending G20 Summit

June 29, 2019 13:32 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday left for home after concluding his three-day visit to Japan where he attended the G20 Summit and met with the world leaders including United States President Donald Trump.

On Saturday. the PM invited the G20 countries to join a global coalition on disaster resilience, saying disasters require quick and effective remedial measures as they invariably affect the poor the most.

Modi, who was in Osaka, Japan for the two-day G20 Summit, laid special emphasis on building a disaster resilient future.

"Disaster resilient infrastructure is required not only for development, but it is also necessary to combat natural calamities. In this regard I stressed upon the need of an international coalition in the G-20 conference of Buenos Aires," he said at the G20 session on Quality Infrastructure Investment and Development Cooperation.

He invited the G20 countries to join the International Coalition on Disaster Resilient Infrastructure.

"I invite the G-20 countries to join this coalition and share their experience and expertise," the prime minister said.

'Disasters, natural or manmade, require quick and effective remedial measures. They invariably affect the poor the most. At the #G20 Summit, invited other nations to join the International Coalition on Disaster Resilient Infrastructure. Let us close ranks for a safer planet,' Modi said on Twitter.

'PM @narendramodi laying special emphasis on building a disaster resilient future, invites G20 countries to join the International Coalition on Disaster Resilient Infrastructure,' Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in a tweet.

During his stay in Osaka, Modi took part in a series of summit sessions, bilateral and multilateral meetings.

This was Prime Minister Modi's sixth G20 Summit which was held on June 28-29.

He arrived in Osaka on Thursday and met his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe and held wide ranging talks on the global economy, issues of fugitive economic offenders and disaster management and announced that the Indian President will participate in the coronation ceremony of Emperor Naruhito in October.

On Friday, Modi held bilateral and pluri-lateral meetings with many leaders, including US President Donald Trump, Russian president Vladimir Putin and China's Xi Jinping.

On Saturday, the Prime Minister met the presidents of Indonesia and Brazil separately and discussed ways to boost bilateral ties and enhance cooperation in trade and investment.

During his meeting with Indonesian President Joko Widodo, the two countries set an ambitious $ 50 billion target for bilateral trade by 2025.

'PM @narendramodi leaves for Delhi after the #G20 Summit in Osaka, where he took part in a series of Summit sessions, bilateral and multilateral meetings,' the Prime Minister's Office said in a tweet.