PHOTOS: PM Modi meets world leaders at G20

June 28, 2019 17:39 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met host of leaders on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Japan.

Modi held several bilateral and trilateral meetings with world leaders.

In the morning, the prime minister held a 'productive' trilateral meeting with United States President Donald Trump and Japanese premier Shinzo Abe.

Later, Modi held talks with Trump and discussed various bilateral and global issues including Iran, 5G communications networks, trade and defence.

All Photographs: @MEAPhotogallery/Flickr

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with US President Donald Trump and Japanese PM Shinzo Abe during Japan-America-India (JAI) trilateral meeting on the sidelines of G20 Summit in Osaka on Friday.

The three leaders held extensive discussions on the Indo-Pacific region and how they can work together in improving the connectivity, infrastructure development and ensuring peace in the strategic region where China has been trying to spread its influence. 'Today's meeting of the JAI Trilateral was a productive one. We had extensive discussions on the Indo-Pacific region, improving connectivity and infrastructure development. Grateful to PM @AbeShinzo and President @realDonaldTrump for sharing their views as well,' Modi tweeted.

Modi voiced India's concern over energy security and peace in the strategic Persian Gulf region as he discussed the raging US-Iran tensions with Trump. Briefing the media on the Modi-Trump talks, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said the primary focus was on how to ensure stability in the Persian Gulf region.

In another trilateral meeting, Modi met Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping and discussed key issues including counter-terrorism and climate change. Modi hosted the two leaders for an informal RIC (Russia-India-China) meeting. The three countries, in a joint communique of the 16th Meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Russia, India and China, strongly condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

PM Modi with Leaders of BRICS nations -- from left, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Brazil President Michel Temer and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. The BRICS nations called for rules-based multilateral trading system, as embodied in the WTO, to ensure transparent, non-discriminatory, open and inclusive international trade, amid growing protectionism. In a joint press statement after the meeting, the five leaders noted that the world economic growth appears to be stabilising and is generally projected to pick up moderately later this year and into 2020.

Modi also held bilateral talks with Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman, during which the issue of India's Haj quota was discussed. In a significant step, Saudi Arabia has increased India's Haj quota from 170,000 to 200,000, paving the way for 30,000 more Indians to go for the annual Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca in the kingdom. Addressing a press conference after the meeting, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said that the Crown Prince had promised Prime Minister Modi that India's Haj quota would be raised from 170,000 to 200,000 annually.

The PM meets South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

Modi with Angela Merkel, Chancellor of Germany in Osaka.