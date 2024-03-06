News
'Modi ka asli parivar' posters with fugitives surface Delhi; FIR filed

'Modi ka asli parivar' posters with fugitives surface Delhi; FIR filed

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
March 06, 2024 13:22 IST
The Delhi Police has registered an FIR in connection with posters carrying a picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with fugitive businessmen Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallya that came up in several parts of central Delhi, an officer said on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Poster saying 'Modi ka asli parivar' come up in central Delhi. Photograph: @clyadavinc/X

The posters carried the caption 'Modi ka asli parivar' (real family of Modi) with 'Bhartiya Yuva Congress' written at the bottom.

A senior police officer said a case under Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property Act has been registered against unknown persons at Tughlak Road Police Station and the posters have been removed.

 

The case was registered at the complaint of an official from the New Delhi Municipal Council on Tuesday, he said.

Police said the posters did not carry the name of the publisher or the person who put them up.

PM Modi on Monday said 140 crore Indians are his "family," as he mounted a counter-offensive over RJD's Lalu Prasad's "no family" jibe at him.

The BJP rallied behind its leader by launching a "Modi Ka Parivar" campaign on social media.

As several BJP leaders added "Modi Ka Parivar" in their social media bio, the Congress on Tuesday asked the party whether fugitive businessmen Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallya were also in this family.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
