BJP launches 'Modi Ka Parivar' campaign to counter Lalu's jibe

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leaders, including Home Minister Amit Shah and party president J P Nadda, on Monday added 'Modi Ka Parivar' in their social media profile after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assertion that the whole country is his family.

The BJP's show of solidarity with its top leader came a day after Rashtriya Janata Dal president Lalu Prasad Yadav had thrown barbs at the prime minister over his having no family.

At a rally in Adilabad in Telangana, Modi on Monday attacked "dynasty parties" in the country, saying they may have different faces, but "jhoot and loot" was their common character.

The 140 crore people of the country are his family, he said.