BJP launches 'Modi Ka Parivar' campaign to counter Lalu's jibe

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
March 04, 2024 15:00 IST
Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leaders, including Home Minister Amit Shah and party president J P Nadda, on Monday added 'Modi Ka Parivar' in their social media profile after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assertion that the whole country is his family.

The BJP's show of solidarity with its top leader came a day after Rashtriya Janata Dal president Lalu Prasad Yadav had thrown barbs at the prime minister over his having no family.

 

At a rally in Adilabad in Telangana, Modi on Monday attacked "dynasty parties" in the country, saying they may have different faces, but "jhoot and loot" was their common character.

The 140 crore people of the country are his family, he said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
