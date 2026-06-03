Modi ji will not be PM in a year: Rahul's big claim

Addressing tribal leaders from across the country at an event organised by the Adivasi Congress at the Indira Bhawan in New Delhi, Gandhi warned that while an 'economic tsunami' is coming, the system is also revolting due to public pressure.

IMAGE: Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi during the swearing-in ceremony of the new Karnataka government at Lok Bhavan, in Bengaluru on Wednesday. Photograph: AICC/ANI Photo

Key Points Rahul Gandhi claimed Narendra Modi will not remain prime minister a year from now.

He alleged the system once controlled by Modi is 'collapsing internally'.

Gandhi warned of an impending 'economic tsunami' and severe economic crisis.

He claimed institutions are under pressure and information is flowing to the Opposition.

The Congress leader alleged the government could try to suppress public anger through extraordinary measures.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi claimed on Wednesday that Narendra Modi will not be the prime minister in a year's time as the 'system that he once controlled is now shaken and collapsing internally'.

Addressing tribal leaders from across the country at an event organised by the Adivasi Congress at the Indira Bhawan in New Delhi, Gandhi warned that while an 'economic tsunami' is coming, the system is also revolting due to public pressure.

He claimed that the system that was once 'controlled' by Modi is collapsing and now providing information about the prime minister and his cabinet colleagues to him.

"In my assessment, Modi ji will not be the prime minister in a year's time," the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha said while addressing the tribal leaders.

'Economic tsunami' coming, says Rahul

He claimed that a massive 'economic tsunami' is coming and the reason for it is that India's protection system, which was like a shock absorber from international economy, has been removed by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

"From one side, a massive economic tsunami is coming, prices are rising and this is just the beginning. India will witness such an economic crisis that you have never ever witnessed in your lives. This is happening and no one can stop this.

"On the other hand, there is an institutional revolt happening within India's system... the Election Commission (EC) is fully controlled...," Gandhi alleged.

The former Congress chief also claimed that the chief election commissioner is sending messages to him and so are the head of intelligence and members of the senior judiciary.

"All are revolting and information is coming to us."

"So the system of control is collapsing internally. There will be such public pressure that if they continue to follow this path, it will be a risk for them.

"If people know that the election system is rigged and if public anger comes out due to the economic pressure on them, the EC is also worried about what will happen tomorrow," he said.

Rahul claims system is leaking information

Gandhi claimed that the system is 'shaking' and providing information to him about Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other ministers.

"What may happen is that they may try to suppress the public pressure and impose something like an Emergency. That is possible.

"We are now entering the second stage, as they were earlier in full control but are now losing control," he said.

The Congress leader added that Modi knows that this is happening.

"When I meet Modi ji and attend his meetings, I have so much information on Modi ji that he knows that I know too. When I meet him ... he knows that the system he once controlled is now shaken and providing all information to me. This dynamics is on now," Gandhi said.