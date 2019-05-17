"Excellent press conference": Rahul mocks PM

May 17, 2019 19:33 IST

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday claimed that the Congress has managed to dismantle the idea of Narendra Modi in the past five years.

IMAGE: Congress president Rahul Gandhi addresses a press conference at party HQ in New Delhi. Photograph: Kamal Singh/PTI Photo

He also mocked the prime minister for holding his first press conference just days before polling ends.

Bharatiya Janata Party chief Amit Shah and Modi held a press conference at the party headquarters at the same time when Gandhi addressed the media at the Congress head office.

"Why did the prime minister not accept my challenge for a debate on the Rafale issue," asked Gandhi.

Answering a question, he asserted that the philosophy of Shah and Modi cannot be the philosophy of Mahatma Gandhi.

Gandhi also said that the Election Commission's role in these polls has been "biased" and it has issued orders keeping in mind Modi's schedule.

After his own presser, Rahul also took to Twitter and mocked the prime minister for not taking any questions at the press meet. "Congratulations Modi Ji. Excellent Press Conference! Showing up is half the battle. Next time Mr Shah may even allow you to answer a couple of questions. Well done!"