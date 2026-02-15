HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Modi invited to Tarique Rahman's swearing-in, unlikely to attend

Source: PTI
February 15, 2026 08:31 IST

Bangladesh is reportedly planning to invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the swearing-in ceremony of its next prime minister, Tarique Rahman, potentially strengthening India-Bangladesh relations.

IMAGE: Tarique Rahman, chairman of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), shows victory sign during a press conference, following the BNP's victory in the 13th general election, in Dhaka, on February 14, 2026. Photograph: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

Key Points

  • Bangladesh has invited PM Narendra Modi to the swearing-in ceremony of its next prime minister, Tarique Rahman.
  • Dhaka has reportedly communicated its plan to New Delhi regarding the invitation.
  • Modi is unlikely to attend due to a scheduled meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in Mumbai.
  • India may send a senior government official to represent the country at the swearing-in ceremony.
  • Modi congratulated Tarique on his party's victory in the Bangladesh parliamentary election and reaffirmed India's commitment to peace and progress.

Bangladesh is learnt to be in the process of inviting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other regional leaders to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the country's next prime minister, Tarique Rahman, on February 17, people familiar with the matter said on Saturday.

It is learnt that Dhaka has already communicated its plan to New Delhi.

 

Rahman's Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has indicated that the leaders of several countries in the region would be invited for the ceremony.

There is no official word on the invitation yet.

Modi is unlikely to travel to Dhaka as he is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with French President Emmanuel Macron in Mumbai on February 17.

New Delhi may send a senior government functionary to attend Rahman's swearing-in ceremony, it is learnt.

In a phone conversation with Rahman on Friday, Modi congratulated the BNP leader on his party's remarkable victory in the Bangladesh parliamentary election.

"I conveyed my best wishes and support in his endeavour to fulfil the aspirations of the people of Bangladesh," Modi said after the call.

"As two close neighbours with deep-rooted historical and cultural ties, I reaffirmed India's continued commitment to the peace, progress, and prosperity of both our peoples," he said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
