HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Trump denies reports of swearing at Netanyahu

Trump denies reports of swearing at Netanyahu

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

October 07, 2025 09:35 IST

x

United States President Donald Trump has denied that he recently told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to stop being so 'f***ing negative' and 'take the win' after Hamas accepted parts of Washington, DC's proposal for ending the Gaza war, while saying that it would have to hold talks regarding other portions of the plan, The Times of Israel reported.

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hold a joint press conference in the East Room at the White House, on February 4, 2025. Photograph: Leah Millis/Reuters/Rediff Archives

"No, it's not true. He's been very positive on the deal," Trump said of Netanyahu.

Trump at times has avoided criticising Netanyahu in public, even as reports have mounted about his private frustration with the Israeli premier, including during a tense phone call last week in which the Axios news site reported the US president responded angrily when Netanyahu said Hamas's ambivalent response was 'nothing to celebrate', as per The Times of Israel.

 

When he was asked whether he had any red lines for Hamas in the fresh round of negotiations that kicked off Monday in Egypt, Trump told reporters in the Oval Office that he does.

"If certain things aren't met, we're not going to do it," Trump said, as quoted by The Times of Israel.

"But I think we're doing very well. Hamas has been agreeing to things that are very important," Trump revealed, without elaborating.

As per The Times of Israel, Trump added that he was 'pretty sure' there's going to be a ceasefire and hostage release agreement, saying Hamas had been 'fine' as of late.

"I think we're going to have a deal. They've been trying to have a deal with Gaza literally for centuries," Trump said.

He avoided giving a timeline for when a deal will be announced after a reporter asked him if hostages will be released Tuesday to coincide with the two-year anniversary of Hamas's October 7 onslaught that sparked the ongoing war.

Asked whether he was in contact with hostage families about his proposal, Trump said he was and that the relatives of captives have been elated.

"They're so happy about it. One said, 'I can't breathe'."

"The people of Israel want this to happen," he continued, referencing the weekly protests in Israel attended by tens of thousands calling for a hostage deal and an end to the war, regularly pushing messages largely against those of Netanyahu's government, as per The Times of Israel.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Give up Gaza or face obliteration: Trump warns Hamas
Give up Gaza or face obliteration: Trump warns Hamas
'Killing Of People In Gaza Has To Stop'
'Killing Of People In Gaza Has To Stop'
Israeli strikes kill 70 in Gaza despite Trump's appeal
Israeli strikes kill 70 in Gaza despite Trump's appeal
'Israel Uses Starvation As A Weapon'
'Israel Uses Starvation As A Weapon'
Trump-Netanyahu announce Gaza peace plan, await Hamas nod
Trump-Netanyahu announce Gaza peace plan, await Hamas nod

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Vinod Khanna's 10 Best Films

webstory image 2

Manisha's Mangalore Goli Baje Recipe

webstory image 3

12 Books You Must Read About Gandhi

VIDEOS

Watch: Urvashi Rautela walks the ramp like an angel 1:04

Watch: Urvashi Rautela walks the ramp like an angel

Supermoon Over Taipei: Largest Full Moon Lights Up Mid-Autumn Festival2:53

Supermoon Over Taipei: Largest Full Moon Lights Up...

EAM Jaishankar's brilliant response on India's Foreign policy approach, clear-cut msg to critics4:00

EAM Jaishankar's brilliant response on India's Foreign...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO