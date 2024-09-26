What some of our politicians were up to on Wednesday, September 25, 2024.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra D Modi enjoys a game of chess between Grandmasters Praggnanandhaa R and Arjun Erigaisi during an interaction with the 45th FIDE Chess Olympiad 2024 winners at his residence in New Delhi.

Video: Modi savours the Praggnanandhaa-Erigaisi game

IMAGE: We have seen large swathes of empty area between Modi and Amit A Shah and the crowds gathered to hear them at earlier election meetings.

Aam Aadmi Party national Convenor Arvind Kejriwal seems to be taking the MoShah route if this meeting in support of Indu Sharma, the AAP candidate from the Bhiwani assembly constituency, is any indication.

IMAGE: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat in conversation with Dr Vedprakash Mishra during the launch of the book Maa Bharati Ke Sarathi Deendayal Upadhyaya in Nagpur.

IMAGE: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at an election rally for the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections at Dangerpora in Sopore.

IMAGE: Modi shares a light moment with Rajiv Jain, the late Haryana chief minister Bansi Lal's media advisor, as he arrives to address a meeting for the Haryana assembly elections in Sonipat.

IMAGE: Recognise the lady standing alongside Congress MP Deepender Hooda at an election meeting at Lakhan Majra village in Rohtak in support of Balram Dangi, the party's Meham assembly candidate?

That's Olympian wrestler and the Congress candidate from the Julana assembly constituency Vinesh Phogat!

IMAGE: The lady on the right tries unsuccessfully to fit in the garland encompassing Deepender Hooda and other Congress leaders at an election meeting in Hisar.

IMAGE: Union Ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Dr Jitendra Singh have better luck being accommodated in this giant garland at an election campaign pitstop for the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections in Kathua.

IMAGE: Congress supporters beam at an election meeting addressed by Rahul Gandhi in Jammu.

IMAGE: BJP supporters show victory signs during Modi's election meeting in Sonipat.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com