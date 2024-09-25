News
Rediff.com  » News » 'Bharat' Atishi Is In Charge!

'Bharat' Atishi Is In Charge!

By REDIFF NEWS
September 25, 2024 11:48 IST
What some of our politicians were up to on Tuesday, September 24, 2024.

 

 

IMAGE: Delhi Chief Minister Atishi -- who refused to sit on the chair her predecessor Arvind Kejriwal sat on when she took charge on Monday, saying she was following Bharat who didn't sit on the throne in Ayodhya till Lord Ram returned from exile -- meets with cabinet ministers and department heads. All photographs: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party national Convenor Arvind Kejriwal hit the campaign trail in Haryana, drawing crowds at a roadshow in support of AAP candidate Kuldeep Gadrana from the Dabwali assembly seat, at Dabwali in Sirsa.

 

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra D Modi interacts with key volunteers of the Overseas Friends of BJP-USA.

 

IMAGE: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi meets family members of the youth from Haryana he met during his visit to the USA in Karnal.

 

IMAGE: Chandrashekhar Bawankule, the Bharatiya Janata Party's Maharashtra chief, garlands Amit A Shah during the senior BJP leader's two day visit to Nagpur ahead of the state assembly elections at the Suresh Bhat auditorium as state BJP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis looks on.

 

IMAGE: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses the media on the flood situation in the state at Bolpur in Birbhum.

 

IMAGE: Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal is welcomed by TMC supporters after his release on bail in a money laundering case related to the alleged West Bengal cattle smuggling scam in Bolpur, Birbhum.

 

IMAGE: Awami Ittehad Party chief and Baramulla MP Rashid Engineer addresses an election rally in support of his brother Khurshid Ahmad Sheikh, the party candidate from the Langate constituency.

 

Photographs curated by Rediff.com's Anant Salvi and Manisha Kotian.
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/<em?Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
