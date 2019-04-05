Modi biopic to now release on April 11

April 05, 2019 22:49 IST

The biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hit theatres on April 11, film's producer Sandip Singh said on Friday.

On Thursday, the makers of PM Narendra Modi had announced on social media that they had postponed the release date of the movie, while the censor board had said the film was still undergoing due process of examination and certification.

However, Singh on Friday announced the release date of the film, featuring Vivek Oberoi in the lead, on Twitter.

''PM Narendra Modi' is officially releasing on 11th April 2019,' he tweeted.

The film, directed by Omung Kuman, has been criticised by the opposition parties, who claim that the biopic could give undue advantage to the Bharatiya Janata Party in the polls as it will arrive in theatres before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The seven-phase polls will begin on April 11 and continue till May 19.