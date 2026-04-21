Why TMC Leader Calls Modi Bengal Government's 'Brand Ambassador'

Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee praises Narendra Modi as the 'biggest brand ambassador' of the West Bengal government, pointing to the improved situation in Jhargram as a key achievement of the TMC.

Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

Key Points TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee calls Narendra Modi the 'biggest brand ambassador' of the West Bengal government.

Banerjee highlights Modi buying 'jhalmuri' in Jhargram as evidence of TMC's success in rescuing the region from Maoist violence.

Banerjee accuses the BJP of making unsubstantiated political attacks on the TMC government.

The TMC leader emphasises the restoration of peace in Jangalmahal as a key achievement of Mamata Banerjee's government.

Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee on Tuesday described Narendra Modi as the "biggest brand ambassador" of the incumbent government in West Bengal and said the prime minister buying 'jhalmuri' in Jhargram was proof that the TMC rescued the region from Maoist violence.

He accused the BJP of making unsubstantiated political attacks on the TMC dispensation, ignoring the ground realities.

TMC's Achievements in West Bengal

"Those who criticise Bengal's law and order situation and promise to turn the state into Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh or Madhya Pradesh should recall what life was like here before 2011," Banerjee said.

Mamata Banerjee's TMC dislodged the Left Front from power in West Bengal in 2011.

"People in Jhargram, Gopiballavpur, Lalgarh, Binpur and Nitai could not step out after noon at that time. The prime minister's helicopter would not have been able to land in Jhargram back then. But look at the situation today," he said.

Restoration of Peace in Jangalmahal

The restoration of peace in Jangalmahal remains one of the key achievements of the Mamata Banerjee government, the TMC national general secretary said.

"I consider Narendra Modi the biggest brand ambassador of Mamata Banerjee's government. In the past 15 years, I have never seen him eat 'jhalmuri' in Gujarat or Madhya Pradesh. But he did that in Jhargram. This is the success for the people of Maa-Mati-Manush," he said at an election rally at Lalgarh in Jhargram.

The prime minister on Sunday posted a video on his official X account in which he was seen buying 'jhalmuri', a popular Bengali street food made of puffed rice, green chillies, and spices, from a nondescript shop in Jhargram.

The PM, who was accompanied by his security personnel, paid the shopkeeper for the snack. When the man denied taking the money, the prime minister insisted that he accept it.

The TMC is highlighting its governance record in the run-up to elections. Jhargram district was once a stronghold of Maoist insurgents, and the state government has focused on development and security in the region. The 'Maa-Mati-Manush' slogan is central to the TMC's political messaging.