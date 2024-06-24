News
Modi begins new Parliament session with swipe at Oppn

Modi begins new Parliament session with swipe at Oppn

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
June 24, 2024 11:42 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said people have given his government mandate for a third consecutive term and have put a stamp of approval on its policies and intentions.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses  the media in Parliament complex at the beginning of the first session of the new Lok Sabha. Photograph: Screen grab

He also said that the 18th Lok Sabha begins on Monday with a resolve of building a 'Shreshtha Bharat' and 'Viksit Bharat'.

Addressing the media in Parliament complex at the beginning of the first session of the new Lok Sabha, Modi asserted that his government will take everyone along in fulfilling the aspirations of the people.

Modi also noted that Emergency's 50th anniversary falls on June 25, and described it as a "black spot" on India's democracy when Constitution was discarded.

 

Welcoming new MPs, he said the 18th Lok Sabha commences with a dream of building a developed India by 2047.

People expect good steps from the opposition but it has been disappointing so far, he said while expressing hope that it will fulfil its role and maintain democracy's decorum.

India needs a responsible opposition and people want substance not slogans. They want debate, diligence not disturbance in Parliament, he said in a jibe at the opposition.

The prime minister noted that 65 crore voters participated in the just-held parliamentary elections and it was for the second time since independence that a government was chosen for a third consecutive term. The occasion came after 60 years, he said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

