Modi attends Independence Day celebrations in Maldives

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday graced the 60th Independence Day celebrations of the Maldives as the guest of honour, signalling a renewed warmth in bilateral ties after a spell of unease.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu, First Lady of the Maldives Sajidha Mohamed, Maldivian Vice President Hussain Mohamed Latheef and others, attend the 60th Independence Day celebrations of the Maldives, in Malé on Saturday. Photograph: DPR PMO/ANI Photo

Modi was warmly welcomed by President Mohamed Muizzu and top ministers in his Cabinet at the iconic Republic Square, the venue of the ceremony at the heart of the Maldivian capital.

The prime minister's participation in the Independence Day celebrations as the 'guest of honor' marks a 'milestone' in the bilateral ties, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

This is the first time that an Indian prime minister attended the Independence Day celebrations in Maldives, it said.

Following the over 50-minute ceremony, the prime minister remarked that India remains committed to supporting the aspirations of the Maldivian people and his productive talks with Muizzu will add 'significant energy' to the bilateral ties.

Modi also extended warm greetings to the people and the government of Maldives on the Independence Day.

'India and the Maldives share a deep-rooted partnership built on mutual respect, shared values and a long history of cultural and economic exchanges,' he said.

'Our relationship continues to grow, shaped by people-to-people ties and cooperation in various sectors. India remains committed to supporting the aspirations of the Maldivian people and to working together for the betterment of our planet,' he said on X.

The prime minister sat next to Muizzu and watched the event that featured military parades and colourful cultural performances by children and traditional artistes.

"It was an honour to attend the 60th Independence Day celebrations of the Maldives. This momentous occasion showcased the rich cultural heritage and vibrant spirit of the Maldivian people," the prime minister said.

"It also signified the country's journey of transformation over the years gone by. From its ancient maritime traditions to global leadership in critical areas like climate change, the Maldives has carved a unique place for itself on the world stage," he added.

"My best wishes to the great Maldivian people."

The ceremony was attended by top political and military brass of the Maldives.

Several members of the prime minister's delegation including External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri attended the event.

The prime minister landed in Male on Friday on a two-day visit primarily to attend the Independence Day celebrations of the Indian Ocean archipelago.

Modi's visit to the Maldives is seen as a major turnaround in the bilateral ties after a spell of strain and tension. The renewed intensity in the relations assumes significance as Muizzu came to power in November 2023 on the back of an 'India Out' campaign.

Following his talks with Muizzu on Friday, the prime minister said India is proud to be the 'most trusted' friend of the Maldives and that the friendship will always 'remain bright and clear'.

In reflection of renewed intensity in the relations, Modi, after his talks with Muizzu, announced a Rs 4,850 crore line of credit for the island nation and said both sides have launched negotiations for a free trade deal.

New Delhi also decided to reduce the Maldives' annual debt repayment obligations by 40 per cent (from $51 million to 29 million), seen as a significant move to help the country deal with its economic woes.

On Saturday, Modi also interacted with the Indian community in Maldives and appreciated their contributions in building upon the strong and vibrant people-to-people ties between the two countries.