Maldives, India have unbreakable bond: Muizzu

Describing the Indian Ocean as a living testament to long-standing ties between the Maldives and India, Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu has said that the two nations have forged a resilient and unbreakable bond that extends far beyond diplomacy.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu plant a sapling as part of 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign, in Male on Friday. Photograph: DPR PMO/ANI Photo

During a state banquet held in honour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday night, Muizzu expressed gratitude to the Indian government for its continued support and steadfast friendship.

Reflecting on the 60 years of diplomatic relations between the Maldives and India, Muizzu described the diplomatic ties between the two nations as a reflection of shared history and an enduring partnership.

Muizzu noted that the relationship between the Maldives and India extends far beyond formal diplomacy, with deep-rooted connections dating back centuries, according to a statement issued by the President's Office.

He referred to the Indian Ocean as a living testament to these long-standing ties, emphasising that the shared journey of both nations, as traders and neighbours, has forged a resilient and unbreakable bond.

He said that the Maldivian Government is committed to building an inclusive and dynamic economy, empowering young people, and ensuring peace and security in the region.

President Muizzu acknowledged that India's partnership is instrumental in realising these ambitions.

Reaffirming the Maldives' commitment to nurturing this special relationship, he expressed a wish for a flourishing Maldives-India partnership that brings lasting peace and prosperity to both nations.

Earlier, Modi and Muizzu held extensive talks, focusing on deepening bilateral cooperation in a range of areas, including trade, defence and maritime security.

The outcomes of the Modi-Muizzu talks signalled a major turnaround in the relationship after a spell of unease and tension.

India on Friday announced a Rs 4,850 crore line of credit for the Maldives and agreed to finalise a free trade deal soon.